    Here's Where You've Seen The Cast Of "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" Before

    George Miller has done it again.

    Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is finally here, and it's as badass as you'd expect it to be.

    Anya Taylor-Joy surrounded by flames in a scene from &quot;Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga&quot;
    Director George Miller catapults us back into a dystopian world with Furiosa's vengeance-fueled origin story.

    Anya Taylor-Joy applying black makeup to her forehead in a scene from &quot;Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga&quot;
    Anya Taylor-Joy delivers quite the performance as she steps into the battle shoes of Furiosa with Chris Hemsworth by her side as the dreadful Dementus. Without any major spoilers, the epic prequel meets spin-off marks the start of the summer blockbuster season and is riddled with action-packed scenes one after the other.

    If you're curious about who's who on the cast, we've got you covered. Take a look:

    To start, Anya Taylor-Joy plays Furiosa.

    Here's where you've seen her before: The Queen's Gambit and The Witch

    Chris Hemsworth plays Dementus, a warlord who abducts Furiosa.

    Here's where you've seen him before: The MCU as Thor

    Tom Burke plays Praetorian Jack.

    Here's where you've seen him before: The Lazarus Project

    Lachy Hulme plays Immortan Joe (pictured below), the Citadel's warlord. He also plays Rizzdale Pell, a member of Dementus's Biker Horde.

    Here's where you've seen him before: The Matrix Revolutions and Offspring

    Charlee Fraser plays Mary Jabassa, Furiosa's mother.

    Here's where you've seen her before: Anyone But You

    Alyla Browne plays Young Furiosa.

    Here's where you've seen her before: The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart and Nine Perfect Strangers

    Angus Sampson plays the Organic Mechanic.

    Here's where you've seen him before: Mad Max: Fury Road and the Insidious franchise

    Nathan Jones plays Rictus Erectus, one of Immortan Joe's sons.

    Here's where you've seen him before: Mad Max: Fury Road and Mortal Kombat

    Josh Helman plays Scrotus, another one of Immortan Joe's sons.

    Here's where you've seen him before: Mad Max: Fury Road and the X-Men franchise

    John Howard plays the People Eater.

    Here's where you've seen him before: Mad Max: Fury Road and SeaChange

    George Shevtsov plays the History Man.

    Here's where you've seen him before: Mystery Road: Origin

    Dylan Adonis plays Valkyrie, Furiosa's little sister.

    Dylan Adonis wearing a black dress and knee-high socks at the Australian premiere of &quot;Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga&quot;
    Here's where you've seen her before: This is her first on-screen role

    Quaden Bayles plays War Pup.

    Quaden Bayles wearing a black-and-white tux at the Australian premiere of &quot;Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga&quot;
    Here's where you've seen him before: Three Thousand Years of Longing

    Finally, Elsa Pataky plays two characters: Mr. Norton and a Vuvalini General. She's also married to costar Chris Hemsworth IRL.

    Elsa Pataky smiles on a red carpet, wearing a black gown with a deep V-neck and shoulder embellishments
    Here's where you've seen her before: Fast & Furious franchise

    Who's your favorite character in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga? Share your pick in the comments!