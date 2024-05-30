Director George Miller catapults us back into a dystopian world with Furiosa's vengeance-fueled origin story.
Anya Taylor-Joy delivers quite the performance as she steps into the battle shoes of Furiosa with Chris Hemsworth by her side as the dreadful Dementus. Without any major spoilers, the epic prequel meets spin-off marks the start of the summer blockbuster season and is riddled with action-packed scenes one after the other.
If you're curious about who's who on the cast, we've got you covered. Take a look:
To start, Anya Taylor-Joy plays Furiosa.
Chris Hemsworth plays Dementus, a warlord who abducts Furiosa.
Tom Burke plays Praetorian Jack.
Lachy Hulme plays Immortan Joe (pictured below), the Citadel's warlord. He also plays Rizzdale Pell, a member of Dementus's Biker Horde.
Charlee Fraser plays Mary Jabassa, Furiosa's mother.
Alyla Browne plays Young Furiosa.
Angus Sampson plays the Organic Mechanic.
Nathan Jones plays Rictus Erectus, one of Immortan Joe's sons.
Josh Helman plays Scrotus, another one of Immortan Joe's sons.
John Howard plays the People Eater.
George Shevtsov plays the History Man.
Dylan Adonis plays Valkyrie, Furiosa's little sister.
Quaden Bayles plays War Pup.
Finally, Elsa Pataky plays two characters: Mr. Norton and a Vuvalini General. She's also married to costar Chris Hemsworth IRL.
Who's your favorite character in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga? Share your pick in the comments!