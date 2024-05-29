19 Prom Stories That'll Make You Relieved You Never Went

4. "I asked my friend's friend/neighbor to prom after hanging out with him and getting to know him for a few months during my senior year of high school. He said he couldn't because he was going on a family vacation. I said it was fine and that was that. Prom day comes and my friend, who is also friends with this kid, has us all at her house for pics. Who shows up with another girl from my grade?"

"I don't directly call him out because I was so shocked, but the girl he showed up with was a friend of mine and had NO IDEA I asked him and got rejected. She was furious but we still went to prom in the same limo. I was so embarrassed. It was later revealed that my being overweight was too much for him to deal with and he didn't want to be seen with me. The girl he took ended up not even looking at him all night and all the girls in the room stayed with me and danced. It was super hurtful and I still remember that sinking feeling, even now in my 30s."



—theicebox720