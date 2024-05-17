19 Stories From People Who Were Supposed To Be Bridesmaids And Groomsmen, And All The Reasons They Chose Not To

4. "I was maid of honor in a wedding and my husband was a groomsman. The bride and I were not close, and it became clear I was to be her wedding planner. She was young and didn't have great family support, so I offered to lend a hand but I ended up finding her venue, doing her guest list, designing her invitations, building her website, setting up her RSVPs, and more. Two days before her bachelorette party in northern New Hampshire, her sister asked if I could drive the bride and two others. Out of the eight adult women, only two of us had functioning vehicles. I agreed but quietly wondered why transportation hadn't been discussed sooner. The night before the party, we learned it would snow the entire night before and the whole day during our drive up. I told the group I didn't feel safe making the 3+ hour drive as my car didn't do well in the snow."

"The host of our Airbnb even offered us a free cancellation due to the weather, so I suggested we accept and offered to find an alternative way to celebrate. The group decided to go anyway and I called the bride to let her know I wouldn't be able to attend.

She seemed understanding and fine with my decision. However, shortly after the party, the bride sent me a mile-long text accusing me of failing to pull my weight and telling me she expected more from me since I had been maid of honor before. I called her right away, and she yelled at me about how selfish it was for me to cancel and force the others to find another way to get to the party.

She insisted the roads were fine (based on the news and some friends I had in the area, she was mistaken). The kicker was she said she had a horrible weekend because the Airbnb lost power and heat but 'it wasn't because of the storm it was just because of the wind.' I let her know I wouldn't be apologizing for choosing my safety and she called me a terrible person and hung up. Eventually, her fiancé got involved and demanded my husband make me apologize which led us both to bow out of the wedding altogether."



