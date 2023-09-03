22 Tips For First-Time Homebuyers That Are Actually Worth Taking Notes On

11.

"People are really distrustful of agents but a good agent can make or break the process. As for how to get one: get recommendations from people who bought a house with that agent, not just people who have a cousin/brother/neighbor who's an agent. Interview more than one, even if you like the first one (it costs nothing to talk with a buyer's agent). Be wary of anyone who is only telling you things you want to hear. Be wary of anyone who doesn't lay out the whole process upon hearing that you're a first-time buyer. Ask how many transactions they've closed in the past 12 months. You want to hear a number higher than 12 (unless they specialize in high-end properties)."