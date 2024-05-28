People Are Sharing The Biggest Mistakes They Made In Childhood And What They Learned From Them

19.

"I was always seen as the kid who acted older than everyone else and therefore was the 'responsible and mature' friend — and I was! But having most adults think that about me as a kid has affected me as an adult. People who knew me as a child are shocked when I do adult things. Drinking, online dating, or going to a club/bar are always met with, 'Why would you want to do that? I wouldn't have expected that from you!' It's not in a mean way; it just makes me feel a little guilty for doing things I want sometimes. I would tell my childhood self that you don't need to be so mature in front of your parents. You could have some fun once in a while."