Here's Everything Fans Are Saying About Netflix's Miniseries "Baby Reindeer" So Far

Audiences have A LOT to say about this one.

ICYMI: Baby Reindeer has been buzzing all over social and sitting on Netflix's top 10 list of most-watched TV shows as of late.

Richard Gadd in a yellow jacket on a bus with antlers digitally added to his head
The story? Richard Gadd plays Donny, a struggling comedian trying to make a name for himself in London. A seemingly innocent encounter involving a free cup of tea quickly spirals out of control for him over the course of seven intense episodes.

Richard Gadd in a plaid suit stands with microphone in front of red curtain
Jessica Gunning plays Martha, a former lawyer with an affinity for Diet Coke who gets tangled up in Donny's life.

Jessica Gunning in a lace top sitting at a bar, smiling towards camera
Other key players in the show include Nava Mau as Teri, a therapist Donny develops a liking for after meeting on a dating site. Tom Goodman-Hill plays Darrien, a TV writer who pushes Donny into a manipulative world of drugs and abuse.

The mini-series has generated polarizing opinions from audiences leaving viewers divided on whether they loved or hated it. From the true story moniker, to the ongoing saga of uncovering the real identities of each character, viewers went down a deep rabbit hole searching for answers.

Richard Gadd, Jessica Gunning in a pub scene from Baby Reindeer, male bartender and female patron interacting
Baby Reindeer is honest, oftentimes uncomfortable, but is a series that leaves a lasting impression even after the final episode ends.

Richard Gadd in a checkered shirt inside phone booth at night, expression of contemplation
Without giving away any major spoilers, here's a roundup of what audiences are saying about the drama-thriller:

Baby Reindeer is the best thing Netflix has knocked out in years. Superb.

— Richie (@richiecoys) April 20, 2024
BABY REINDEER: Holy shit.

— Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 26, 2024
Now that I’ve finished it, I just wanted to say that BABY REINDEER is without doubt one of the boldest, most courageous things I’ve ever seen. Brutally honest and empathetic. pic.twitter.com/CxkhRjbcG3

— Kit Lazer (@moviesRtherapy) April 20, 2024
Can’t think of a less algorithmic show to become a Netflix sensation than Baby Reindeer, which keeps undercutting a lurid premise to grow more discomfitingly humane by the episode, rife with messy-real psychological folds and compulsions. Hats off to all who took a chance on it.

— Guy Lodge (@GuyLodge) April 19, 2024
This will be the only Oscar winner I accept next. She was absolutely fucking spot on 😭🏆#BabyReindeer pic.twitter.com/FFpxx7YtkQ

— Jordan McGlinchey (@j_mcglinchey) May 9, 2024
Baby Reindeer on Netflix is absolutely fucking horrifying in a great way. It’s a great show but it is so insanely fucked.

— Joe Santagato (@JoeSantagato) April 23, 2024
I watched the entire Baby reindeer series today and wow..I don’t even have words for what I just watched. It’s so deep.

— Bronxology 👑 (@MindBodyBronx) May 11, 2024
Baby Reindeer is the most unhinged shit I’ve watched in a long while.

— Van “#1 Voice in Wrestling Media” Lathan Jr (@VanLathan) May 3, 2024
#BabyReindeer was breathtaking TV but the aftermath feels like a runaway train which is making me very uneasy

— Furquan Akhtar (@furquan) May 8, 2024
I’m genuinely creeped out because she’s exactly how Martha is depicted in the show. Right down to the number of times she keeps saying “I’m a lawyer”.

I’m sleepy with the light on tonight.#BabyReindeer #uncensored #PiersMorgan pic.twitter.com/BXRvG989lB

— Danielle Frances (@DFrancesComedy) May 9, 2024
God i really feel for Richard Gadd. Having his personal trauma up for speculation and sleuthing when all he wanted was to make a show to make people realise they arent alone with their experiences.
This whole situation is hideous. #BabyReindeer

— h o n e y (@cornettoallonsy) May 9, 2024
Baby Reindeer should be studied in A-Level Sociology. I could go on and on about it for hours, the police, the man being the victim, the trans representation, the abuse literally everything

it’s the most amazing thing I have watched in a long time. #BabyReindeer

— isabel 🎀🐑 (@mullersos) April 20, 2024
Me yelling at Donny to not take those drugs #BabyReindeer pic.twitter.com/uFUu2bd0x3

— 🧚🏾вℓυ 🧚🏾 (@Blu_Rose85) April 21, 2024
Words can’t explain the visceral reaction I had watching Baby Reindeer. I can never watch it again but it was a perfect piece of storytelling I’ll never be able to forget. 10/10. 5 stars. Richard Gadd has set himself apart with this one. I cannot praise it enough. #BabyReindeer pic.twitter.com/7fh7iceHmK

— mindi 🐝🇹🇿 (@mindironalia) April 24, 2024
#BabyReindeer for me Martha is nothing compared to the toxic writer 🏃🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Rj13Jcagq3

— ARWA ✩ (@ArwaAbdullah_8) April 21, 2024
In Baby reindeer when Donny said “I knew she was dangerous, but she flattered me and that was enough.”

Made me think of how we sometimes ignore abuse, cause it comes sandwiched between flattering & other things. Attention, lust, gifts/money.
We ignore abuse till it consumes us.

— Ibi (@thisibi) April 27, 2024
Shout out to everyone who has asked this exact question in the exact same context in therapy. #BabyReindeer pic.twitter.com/Y8pGgcAT2Y

— salad 𓆉 (@molls) May 11, 2024
#BabyReindeer Episode 4… pic.twitter.com/p0KuHbJW8z

— Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) May 9, 2024
Everyone is trying to figure out who Martha is in real life, when really everyone should be trying to figure out who Darrien is. #BabyReindeer pic.twitter.com/VOOmUGuUI9

— Matt (@Matt_Collis) April 29, 2024
