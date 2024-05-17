Here's Everything Fans Are Saying About Netflix's Miniseries "Baby Reindeer" So Far

Browse links
Audiences have A LOT to say about this one.
Baby Reindeer is the best thing Netflix has knocked out in years. Superb.— Richie (@richiecoys) April 20, 2024
Now that I’ve finished it, I just wanted to say that BABY REINDEER is without doubt one of the boldest, most courageous things I’ve ever seen. Brutally honest and empathetic. pic.twitter.com/CxkhRjbcG3— Kit Lazer (@moviesRtherapy) April 20, 2024
Can’t think of a less algorithmic show to become a Netflix sensation than Baby Reindeer, which keeps undercutting a lurid premise to grow more discomfitingly humane by the episode, rife with messy-real psychological folds and compulsions. Hats off to all who took a chance on it.— Guy Lodge (@GuyLodge) April 19, 2024
This will be the only Oscar winner I accept next. She was absolutely fucking spot on 😭🏆#BabyReindeer pic.twitter.com/FFpxx7YtkQ— Jordan McGlinchey (@j_mcglinchey) May 9, 2024
Baby Reindeer on Netflix is absolutely fucking horrifying in a great way. It’s a great show but it is so insanely fucked.— Joe Santagato (@JoeSantagato) April 23, 2024
I watched the entire Baby reindeer series today and wow..I don’t even have words for what I just watched. It’s so deep.— Bronxology 👑 (@MindBodyBronx) May 11, 2024
Baby Reindeer is the most unhinged shit I’ve watched in a long while.— Van “#1 Voice in Wrestling Media” Lathan Jr (@VanLathan) May 3, 2024
#BabyReindeer was breathtaking TV but the aftermath feels like a runaway train which is making me very uneasy— Furquan Akhtar (@furquan) May 8, 2024
I’m genuinely creeped out because she’s exactly how Martha is depicted in the show. Right down to the number of times she keeps saying “I’m a lawyer”.— Danielle Frances (@DFrancesComedy) May 9, 2024
I’m sleepy with the light on tonight.#BabyReindeer #uncensored #PiersMorgan pic.twitter.com/BXRvG989lB
God i really feel for Richard Gadd. Having his personal trauma up for speculation and sleuthing when all he wanted was to make a show to make people realise they arent alone with their experiences.— h o n e y (@cornettoallonsy) May 9, 2024
This whole situation is hideous. #BabyReindeer
Baby Reindeer should be studied in A-Level Sociology. I could go on and on about it for hours, the police, the man being the victim, the trans representation, the abuse literally everything— isabel 🎀🐑 (@mullersos) April 20, 2024
it’s the most amazing thing I have watched in a long time. #BabyReindeer
Me yelling at Donny to not take those drugs #BabyReindeer pic.twitter.com/uFUu2bd0x3— 🧚🏾вℓυ 🧚🏾 (@Blu_Rose85) April 21, 2024
Words can’t explain the visceral reaction I had watching Baby Reindeer. I can never watch it again but it was a perfect piece of storytelling I’ll never be able to forget. 10/10. 5 stars. Richard Gadd has set himself apart with this one. I cannot praise it enough. #BabyReindeer pic.twitter.com/7fh7iceHmK— mindi 🐝🇹🇿 (@mindironalia) April 24, 2024
#BabyReindeer for me Martha is nothing compared to the toxic writer 🏃🏾♀️ pic.twitter.com/Rj13Jcagq3— ARWA ✩ (@ArwaAbdullah_8) April 21, 2024
In Baby reindeer when Donny said “I knew she was dangerous, but she flattered me and that was enough.”— Ibi (@thisibi) April 27, 2024
Made me think of how we sometimes ignore abuse, cause it comes sandwiched between flattering & other things. Attention, lust, gifts/money.
We ignore abuse till it consumes us.
Shout out to everyone who has asked this exact question in the exact same context in therapy. #BabyReindeer pic.twitter.com/Y8pGgcAT2Y— salad 𓆉 (@molls) May 11, 2024
#BabyReindeer Episode 4… pic.twitter.com/p0KuHbJW8z— Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) May 9, 2024
Everyone is trying to figure out who Martha is in real life, when really everyone should be trying to figure out who Darrien is. #BabyReindeer pic.twitter.com/VOOmUGuUI9— Matt (@Matt_Collis) April 29, 2024