Community·Posted 8 hours agoWhat's The Biggest Secret You Wish You Didn't Know About Your Sibling?Even your siblings might have a few skeletons in the closet.by Michele BirdBuzzFeed ContributorLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Growing up with siblings often means they become one of your first best friends in life. Gemma LaMana / © 20th Century Fox Film Corp. / Courtesy Everett Collection And while you might think you know everything about a person, especially one you're related to, chances are you don't. © Lionsgate / Courtesy Everett Collection Have you ever found out a shocking secret about your sibling? If so, I want to hear from you! © 20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection Maybe your parents revealed that your brother or sister was adopted and didn't decide to tell you until adulthood? © 20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection Perhaps you found out they were cheating on their husband or wife after accidentally bumping into them on a date? Chip Bergmann / © Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection Or, maybe you had a moment straight out of The Parent Trap and reunited with a long-lost sibling after being separated at birth? © Walt Disney Co. / Courtesy Everett Collection Share a secret you learned about your sibling(s) in the comments or submit anonymously using this Google form. Your response might be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!