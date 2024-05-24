    Tell Us What Happened After Reconnecting With A Family Member You Cut Ties With

    Family drama comes in all sorts of forms.

    by Michele Bird

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Families can be pretty dysfunctional sometimes.

    Adam Sandler, Jake Goldberg, Salma Hayek, Cameron Boyce and Alexys Nycole Sanchez standing in a kitchen setting in Grown Ups 2
    Tracy Bennett / © Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    And just because someone's related to you doesn't always mean you stay connected with them.

    Rochelle Aytes, Lisa Arrindel Anderson, Lynn Whitfield arguing in a scene from &quot;Madea&#x27;s Family Reunion&quot;
    © Lionsgate / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Have you ever cut contact with a family member and later reunited with them? If so, now's your chance to tell your story!

    Ana de Armas, with a concerned expression, talks on the phone in a scene from &quot;Knives Out&quot;
    Claire Folger / © Lionsgate / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Maybe you severed ties with a parent after a dramatic fight but decided to reconcile after someone in the family passed away?

    Laura Dern hugs another person, looking concerned
    © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Perhaps you stopped talking to a sibling after they broke your trust but realized you couldn't live life without them by your side?

    Sharon Leal and Jill Scott sitting at a fancy restaurant table with floral centerpiece and drinks
    Quantrell Colbert / © Lionsgate / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Or, maybe you got sick of your extended family's toxic behavior and removed yourself from the picture until they got their act together?

    Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman, Barbra Streisand in a room with lots of photos and ribbons hanging on the wall with a floral couch in the center
    © Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Share what happened after you reconnected with someone in your family in the comments or submit anonymously using this Google form. Your response might be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!