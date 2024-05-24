    Share What You Realized About Your Parents' Marriage After They Filed For Divorce

    Divorce can be pretty eye-opening, even when you're a kid.

    Michele Bird
    by Michele Bird

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Getting divorced can be messy, even more so when there are kids involved.

    Adam Driver, Azhy Robertson, Scarlett Johansson laying in bed as Scarlett looks in the distance in a scene from &quot;Marriage Story&quot;
    © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

    As someone who grew up with divorced parents, they really set the bar and taught me what a healthy, co-parenting relationship should look like.

    Steve Carell and Julianne Moore sit at separate desks in a classroom, looking towards the front with serious expressions in a scene from &quot;Crazy, Stupid, Love.&quot;
    © Warner Bros. Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    If your parents ever got divorced, I want to hear from you! What did you learn about their marriage after they decided to call it quits?

    Vince Vaughn and Jennifer Aniston sit on a couch with neutral expressions in a living room setting at night
    © Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Maybe you discovered how strong they were amid all the heartbreak and adjusting to new routines?

    Greg Kinnear wearing a tie and collared shirt while talking to Abigail Breslin in a scene from &quot;Little Miss Sunshine&quot;
    © Fox Searchlight / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Perhaps you learned how important it is to communicate with your partner no matter what?

    Julia Roberts and George Clooney in formalwear in an outdoor tropical scene from &quot;Ticket to Paradise&quot;
    Vince Valitutti / © Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Or, maybe you realized sometimes love isn't always enough to keep two people together for the long haul?

    Jill Scott, Denise Boutte, Richard T. Jones sitting on an airplane in a scene from &quot;Why Did I Get Married?&quot;
    © Lionsgate / Courtesy Everett Collection

    So whether it's good or bad, tell us what you learned about your parents' marriage post-divorce in the comments or submit anonymously using this Google form. Your response might be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!