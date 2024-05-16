    What's A Wild Secret You Discovered About Your Hubby After Tying The Knot?

    Now's a good time to get it off your chest.

    Michele Bird
    by Michele Bird

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Everyone always has a few skeletons in their closet. And when it comes to marriage, you'd like to think you know about them all — but sometimes you don't.

    For those with husbands (or ex-husbands), I want to hear from you! Did you discover a secret about your husband only after you two tied the knot?

    Anne Hathaway in a wedding dress holding a bouquet, looking to her left with a mirror in the background
    Maybe your hubby finally told you about an embarrassing habit he had been hiding the entire time you were dating?

    Sharon Leal and Tyler Perry standing close on a beach at night, one holding a wine glass. They are engaging in a conversation
    Perhaps you found out that he cheated on you with one of your close friends or family members?

    Olivier Martinez and Diane Lane in a close-up, portraying a romantic scene with a man gently holding the woman&#x27;s neck
    Or, maybe he was living a double life with a totally different identity and now it feels like you're living in a Lifetime movie?

    Jill Scott in a robe seated on bed looking at Richard T. Jones lying beside her; both appear in a tense conversation
    If this sounds like something that's happened to you, now's your chance to tell your story.

    Rachel McAdams in a sleeveless dress and Channing Tatum in a suit at a table dining together
    Share the secret you discovered in the comments or submit anonymously using this Google form. Your response might be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!