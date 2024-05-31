    Married People, Tell Us Your Best Tips For Planning The Perfect Honeymoon

    Before the honeymoon comes all the planning.

    Michele Bird
    by Michele Bird

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    As an avid traveler, I'll be the first to say I LOVE to plan trips. I recently tied the knot and am now in the middle of planning a honeymoon.

    Close-up of a United States passport with some visa stamps visible from another passport in the background
    Tetra Images / Getty Images/Tetra images RF

    Married people, what's your best honeymoon tip?

    Jon Favreau, Malin Akerman, Vince Vaughn, Faizon Love, Kristin Davis in a tropical setting holding coconut drinks snd wearing leis
    © Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Maybe you dedicated your wedding registry to a honey fund instead of physical gifts to help cover the travel expenses?

    A man and woman walk hand-in-hand through an airport corridor, each carrying a suitcase, with sunlight streaming through large windows
    Prostock-studio / Getty Images / iStockphoto

    Perhaps you postponed your honeymoon to a few months after the wedding so you could create an itinerary with fewer crowds?

    Diane Lane and Raoul Bova stand on a scenic overlook in Italy
    © Touchstone Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Or, maybe you planned a romantic surprise activity or two that your partner never saw coming?

    Constance Wu and Henry Golding, dressed in elegant attire, smile and embrace while dancing. A cheering crowd stands and claps in the background
    Sanja Bucko / © Warner Bros. Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Share your most helpful honeymoon tips in the comments or submit anonymously using this Google form. Your response might be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!