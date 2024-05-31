Married People, Tell Us Your Best Tips For Planning The Perfect Honeymoon

Community·Posted 0 minutes agoMarried People, Tell Us Your Best Tips For Planning The Perfect HoneymoonBefore the honeymoon comes all the planning.by Michele BirdBuzzFeed ContributorLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail As an avid traveler, I'll be the first to say I LOVE to plan trips. I recently tied the knot and am now in the middle of planning a honeymoon. Tetra Images / Getty Images/Tetra images RF Married people, what's your best honeymoon tip? © Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection Maybe you dedicated your wedding registry to a honey fund instead of physical gifts to help cover the travel expenses? Prostock-studio / Getty Images / iStockphoto Perhaps you postponed your honeymoon to a few months after the wedding so you could create an itinerary with fewer crowds? © Touchstone Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection Or, maybe you planned a romantic surprise activity or two that your partner never saw coming? Sanja Bucko / © Warner Bros. Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection Share your most helpful honeymoon tips in the comments or submit anonymously using this Google form. Your response might be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!