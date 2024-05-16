Share Your Biggest Childhood Mistake And What You Learned From It

Growing up is hard. We're all guilty of making our fair share of mistakes, especially when we were kids.
I want to know what your biggest childhood mistake was and what you learned from it?
Maybe you wished you took studying a little more seriously instead of always slacking off?
Perhaps you made some risky moves that resulted in a couple of broken bones that could have been avoided?
Or, maybe you realized some of your friends were super toxic and you should have ditched them earlier instead of sticking around hoping they would change?