    If You're Over 40, Share The Best (And Worst) Parts Of Getting Older

    Going to bed early? Say less.

    Michele Bird
    by Michele Bird

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Growing old is one of the things you simply can't stop, no matter how hard you try.

    Lauren Graham, Mandy Moore and Piper Perabo lean over and blow out candles on a large birthday cake at an outdoor gathering in a scene from &quot;Because I Said So&quot;
    © Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    And while many people say you get "older and wiser" as the years go on, it had me thinking about everything people learn as they experience each decade.

    Morgan Freeman, is looking towards the other person, who is facing him but not clearly visible
    © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    If you're an adult over 40, I'd love to hear from you! What are the best and worst parts of getting older?

    Steve Carell reads a magazine in bed. He wears a grey &quot;Smart Tech&quot; polo shirt. A framed photo of an action figure and a lamp are visible in the background
    © Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Maybe everything aches just *a little* more than it used to when you were in your 20s?

    CBC Television / Via giphy.com

    Perhaps you finally have the financial freedom to go on that dream vacation you have been planning since you were a kid?

    Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen, and Candice Bergen take a selfie in front of the Trevi Fountain in Rome, all smiling and dressed stylishly
    © Focus Features / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Or, maybe you realized how precious time is and have a much greater appreciation for the little things in life?

    Robert De Niro and Blythe Danner share a laugh; Danner whispers in De Niro&#x27;s ear while holding his face playfully, both dressed in smart-casual attire
    © Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Share the best and worst parts of getting older in the comments or submit anonymously using this Google form. Your response might be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!