    Tell Us The Baby Names You Tried To Talk Friends And Relatives Out Of

    People can get reallllly creative with their baby names.

    by Michele Bird

    There are SO many baby names out there today, it must feel like an impossible task to pick just one.

    From trending names of celebrity kids like Stormi and Blue, to countless books with suggestions from A to Z, narrowing it down to the perfect one sometimes requires the help of others.

    If that sounds like something you've done before, I want to hear from you! Are there any baby names you tried to talk friends or family out of?

    Maybe they wanted to name their daughter "Mary Christmas" in honor of the holiday season?

    Perhaps they had twins on the way and thought it would be cool to name them Mercedes and Porsche?

    Or, maybe they had an obsession with cooking and wanted to name all their future kids after common kitchen ingredients?

    Whether it's traditional or totally uncommon, share the baby name(s) that absolutely had to go in the comments or submit anonymously using this Google form. Your response might be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!