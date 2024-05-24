Tell Us The Baby Names You Tried To Talk Friends And Relatives Out Of

Community·Posted 7 hours agoTell Us The Baby Names You Tried To Talk Friends And Relatives Out OfPeople can get reallllly creative with their baby names.by Michele BirdBuzzFeed ContributorLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail There are SO many baby names out there today, it must feel like an impossible task to pick just one. © Warner Bros. Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection From trending names of celebrity kids like Stormi and Blue, to countless books with suggestions from A to Z, narrowing it down to the perfect one sometimes requires the help of others. Melissa Moseley / © Lionsgate / Courtesy Everett Collection If that sounds like something you've done before, I want to hear from you! Are there any baby names you tried to talk friends or family out of? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF ABC / Via giphy.com Maybe they wanted to name their daughter "Mary Christmas" in honor of the holiday season? © Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection Perhaps they had twins on the way and thought it would be cool to name them Mercedes and Porsche? © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection Or, maybe they had an obsession with cooking and wanted to name all their future kids after common kitchen ingredients? Greg Gayne / © The CW / Courtesy Everett Collection Whether it's traditional or totally uncommon, share the baby name(s) that absolutely had to go in the comments or submit anonymously using this Google form. Your response might be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!