This Tattoo Of Tyra Banks's Most Iconic "Top Model" Moment Is Truly A Sight To Behold

This is Marcus Underwood, a 30-year-old songwriter based in New York City.
He has 16 tattoos, including ones of Princess Diana, Whoopi Goldberg, a Poké Ball, and a glamour shot of his mother.
Last week, Underwood revealed his latest tattoo, which is located on his right calf: a black and gray drawing of Tyra Banks's well-known America's Next Top Model "we were all rooting for you" moment.
Underwood said he had been toying around with the idea of getting the tattoo for about three years, and that it took about four to five hours to complete.
"All my friends and family have really loved it," he said. "Most of my friends and family know I just have crazy ideas for tattoos."
"At the root of it all, it’s a reminder for me to be on top of my shit," he said of the Banks tattoo. "Only your can ruin your opportunities in this life [and] I wanted to connect it to my love of pop culture."
Long live one of the internet's most popular GIFs.
The Girl Who Pushed Tyra Banks (And The Internet) Over The Edge
https://www.buzzfeed.com/michaelblackmon/we-were-rooting-for-you-we-were-all-rooting-for-you
Michael Blackmon is an entertainment writer with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.