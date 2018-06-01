Trump, Who Said He Grabs Women By The Pussy, Says Samantha Bee Should Be Fired For Her "Horrible Language"

"Why aren’t they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show?" Trump tweeted Friday morning.

After facing fierce criticism from the White House and others, Bee said, "I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night.” “It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.”

Making his way into the drama, the president called Bee untalented and her show low-rated on Friday morning. "A total double standard, but that's O.K.," he wrote. "We are Winning, and will be doing so for a long time to come!" Why aren’t they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show? A total double standard but that’s O.K., we are Winning, and will be doing so for a long time to come!

The "double standard" he's referring to is most likely about the cancellation of Roseanne, which many people celebrated after Roseanne Barr's racist comment about Valerie Jarrett. (Trump also weighed in on that controversy, too, saying ABC should apologize to him for bad coverage.)

Access Hollywood Some people referenced Trump's infamous "Grab 'em by the pussy" comments from the tape , which came to light weeks before the 2016 election. "I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything." Horrible language and low ratings? You would know. https://t.co/RYKT0FzWl0

ALSO REMEMBER HOW HE TALKED ABOUT GRABBING PUSSIES AND ALSO GRABBED PUSSIES - SIMILAR WORD CHOICE, BY THE BY, BUT ACCOMPANIED BY, YOU KNOW, ASSAULT - JUST WANTED TO REMIND YOU OKAY THANKS https://t.co/O8MuprUQjl

Trump defended that comment at the time by dismissing it as "locker room talk." It was just locker room talk, right? https://t.co/nQeV5L9cRN

Nugent also once called Clinton a "worthless bitch." Why did you invite @TedNugent to the White House after he used the same "horrible language" about Hillary Clinton? https://t.co/kS7pXDSMmG

Chelsea Clinton also resurrected the Nugent controversy Thursday to note what she suggested was a double standard. I keep hoping for consistency too, Oliver. Though I’m not holding my breath! https://t.co/cbPrLPAEEP

In 2012, Trump even defended Nugent after the musician got into trouble for saying he'd either "be dead or in jail" if former president Obama were reelected, implying he would assassinate him. Ted Nugent was obviously using a figure of speech, unfortunate as it was. It just shows the anger people have towards @BarackObama.

Reacting to Trump's Bee tweet, some folks noted how the president never made a statement condemning Barr's racism. Where is your tweet calling out Roseanne's racism? No where because Roseanne saying a black person looks like an ape is something you clearly have no problem with considering your demonization of blacks from Jay-Z to Maxine Waters to NFL players: https://t.co/bhLFXTzdKh

POTUS' criticism, here, of Samantha Bee's vile comments - & her network - would have more cred if he also called out Roseanne's racist tweet. =>> https://t.co/whbIAHTfSz

Even the Dictionary weighed in, suggesting that the president was trying to squelch things he doesn't agree with, which, ya know, goes against the First Amendment. Censor. Noun. An official who examines books, plays, news reports, motion pictures, radio and television programs, etc., for the purpose of suppressing parts deemed objectionable. https://t.co/tqOXPXmt2z https://t.co/A5Mw6XVj2f

Anyway, we reached out to the White House for comment. We'll let you know if we hear anything. This is where we are in 2018: Donald Trump is calling for someone to be fired for using coarse language. Seriously. https://t.co/W8ahG9Dpks

