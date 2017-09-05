Taylor Swift Has Officially Dethroned "Despacito" From The Billboard Hot 100

The numbers are in and it's official: Taylor Swift's lead single, "Look What You Made Me Do," from her forthcoming sixth studio album, Reputation, has dethroned "Despacito" from the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.
Swift's feat is quite astonishing when you consider that just last week, the infectious Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee bop tied with Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's "One Sweet Day," making it one of the longest-running No. 1 songs in the chart's 59-year history.
According to Billboard, "Look What You Made Me Do" is Swift's fifth No. 1 song to reach the summit of the Hot 100.
Some stans on Twitter celebrated the news, mainly because Swift's single effectively helped keep "Despacito" from breaking Carey and Boyz II Men's record, at least for one week.
"We have decided to stan forever!" one person tweeted.
The reactions were pretty dramatic all around.
Billboard noted that while charts will all be updated to reflect the current standing of specific singles on Sept. 6, you can check the site later today if you're curious about the position of slow-burning hits, like Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow."
Michael Blackmon is an entertainment writer with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
