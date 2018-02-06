The director is defending his controversial filming practices, which have drawn the ire of many people on social media.

The controversy was sparked after Thurman spoke to the New York Times for a piece that largely focused on allegations that Harvey Weinstein had sexually assaulted her. However, the story also revealed how Tarantino had participated in choking Thurman and spitting on her face for two scenes in the Kill Bill films, prompting some blowback on social media.

Advertisement

For the spitting scene, Tarantino said he didn't believe that actor Michael Madsen, who played Budd in Kill Bill: Volume 1, would be able to perform the act properly. And the director said he didn't ask a stuntperson to do it because they'd be too "intimidated" by Thurman, which could mean multiple takes to get the scene right. To spare Thurman having to do repeated takes, Tarantino told Deadline he took it upon himself to do the task. "So I asked Uma. I said, 'I think I need to do it. I’ll only do it twice, at the most, three times. But I can’t have you laying here, getting spit on, again and again and again, because somebody else is messing it up by missing,'' Tarantino recalled.

"I was assuming that when we did it, we would have maybe a pole behind Uma that the chain would be wrapped around so it wouldn’t be seen by the camera, at least for the wide shot," the director told Deadline. The filmmaker said it was Thurman's suggestion to "wrap the thing around her neck, and choke her." "'I can act all strangle-ey,'" Tarantino recalled Thurman saying. "'But if you want my face to get red and the tears to come to my eye, then you kind of need to choke me.'"

Advertisement

"I said, 'Look, I’ve got to strangle you,'" Tarantino said he told Kruger before filming the scene. "If it’s just a guy with his hands on your neck, not putting any kind of pressure and you’re just doing this wiggling death rattle, it looks like a normal movie strangulation. It looks movie-ish." With Kruger's permission, he said that he asked the actor if it was alright to "just…commit to choking you, with my hands, in a closeup. We do it for 30 seconds or so, and then I stop." Per Tarantino, she agreed. He also said a stuntperson was "monitoring the whole thing." Tarantino's aim for the scenes in both films, he said, were to give a "realistic effect."

Despite the director's explanations, many on social media called out his treatment of Thurman and Kruger as "sinister" and abusive under the guise of making art. Quentin Tarantino insisted on choking Uma Thurman with a chain whilst filming Kill Bill Quentin Tarantino insisted… https://t.co/3sPc5XIjBc

there’s something so sinister about tarantino’s decision to do the spitting on her face and choking her with a chain himself.

Others accused the director of abusing his power. What’s really fucked up is that after he found out about Weinstein attacking Uma, Tarantino volunteered to choke he… https://t.co/sz6LDP404S

And wondered why there were no alternatives to the choking scenes he ultimately filmed. The implication of “not trusting anyone else” to choke Kruger is that Tarantino never considered shooting the scene… https://t.co/JMvm3ItPU0 BuzzFeed News has reached out to Tarantino for additional comment.

Kruger, however, addressed the controversy with a post on her Instagram account Tuesday, saying Tarantino "treated me with utter respect and never abused his power or forced me to do anything I wasn’t comfortable with." View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @dianekruger Kruger described her experience working with Tarantino as "pure joy." The actor also pointed out that she stood with Thurman and "anyone who has ever been the victim of sexual assault and abuse."

Michael Blackmon is an entertainment writer with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!