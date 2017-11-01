Six Women, Including Olivia Munn, Accuse Director Brett Ratner Of Sexual Misconduct

Six women, including actor Olivia Munn, have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment and assault against director and producer Brett Ratner, the man behind X-Men: The Last Stand, Rush Hour, and other Hollywood blockbusters.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Munn alleged Ratner masturbated in front of her on the set of After the Sunset, a film he directed in 2004 when Munn was still an up-and-coming actor.

Munn, who did not appear in the film, said the incident happened when she was taking a meal to Ratner's trailer as she was visiting the set. She told the paper she let out a "startled scream" and left the set along with her sister, Sara Potts, who backed up Munn's story.

“I've made specific, conscientious choices not to work with Brett Ratner,” Munn said.