Seal Mocked Oprah Running For President By Linking Her To Harvey Weinstein

"Oh I forgot," the singer wrote in an Instagram caption using images of Winfrey associating with Weinstein, "that's right.....you'd heard the rumours, but you had no idea he was actually serially assaulting young stary-eyed [ sic ] actresses who in turn had no idea what they were getting into. My bad."

The musician ended his caption with the hashtag: "#SanctimoniousHollywood."

Images of Winfrey socializing with Weinstein have been circulating in right-wing circles since the presidential chatter began after her speech.

Representatives for Seal and Winfrey did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' requests for comment, but Winfrey did issue a statement against Weinstein's alleged actions in early October on Facebook, saying, "I've been processing the accounts of Harvey Weinstein's hideous behavior and haven't been able to find the words to articulate the magnitude of the situation."

Winfrey then went on to use filmmaker James Schamus's words to convey the rest of her message: "This is the story of one predator and his many victims; but it is also a story about an overwhelming systemic enabling, and until that story is fully told we will fall far short of stopping future depredations on a similar scale."