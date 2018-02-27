Ryan Seacrest Will Still Be On The Oscars Red Carpet, Despite A Sexual Harassment Allegation

E! has no plans to drop Ryan Seacrest from his long-held red carpet hosting duties for this Sunday's Academy Awards, despite his former stylist going public Monday with claims that he repeatedly sexual harassed her — allegations the TV star denies.

This awards season has been dominated by the Time's Up movement, but Seacrest will be on the Oscars red carpet for what is arguably the biggest event of the season. E! conducted a probe into the allegation, which was brought to its attention in November, but found "insufficient evidence" to substantiate the claims.

"E!’s investigation was extremely comprehensive and thorough," an E! spokesperson said.

An ABC spokesperson also said Seacrest would continue his duties on Live with Kelly and Ryan, as well as the reboot of American Idol, which is slated to premiere March 11.



Suzie Hardy, who said Seacrest harassed her, went public with her story Monday, telling Variety that he grabbed her genitals, gave her a "bear hug" while wearing only underpants, and forcefully slapped her buttocks, leaving a red welt.

She told Variety that E!'s human resources department sought her out for an interview in 2013 to inquire about the relationship between her and Seacrest. “I was very proud to say ‘No, I don’t [have a physical relationship with Seacrest],’” she said she told them. “I never touched him, I never kissed him, I never fucked him, nothing. But I said, ‘But he touched me.’”

“I was in there for hours," Hardy told Variety. "I told them everything.”

Two weeks later, she said, she was fired.

When Hardy's attorney wrote to E! in November 2017 amid the #MeToo movement, the network investigated her claim.

“I felt like by the third interview [with the independent investigator], it was obvious the investigator was whitewashing it for Seacrest’s side," she told Variety. She also alleged E!'s investigator did not contact four witnesses she referred.

E!, however, disputed this.



"Over the course of a two month process, our outside counsel interviewed more than two dozen people regarding allegations, including multiple separate meetings with the claimant and all firsthand witnesses that she provided," the E! spokesperson said. "The investigator is an attorney with nearly 20 years experience and is highly regarded professionally. Any claims that question the legitimacy of this investigation are completely baseless."



Seacrest's attorney, Andrew Baum, also blasted Variety for running Hardy's claims:

It is upsetting to us that Variety is electing to run a ‘story’ about untrue allegations that we were made against my client, after they were told that the accuser threatened to make those false claims against him unless he paid her $15 million. At that time, the claimant threatened to issue a demonstrably false press statement unless she was paid. Instead, my client proactively and publicly denied the claims and agreed to fully cooperate with E!’s investigation about the matter. On January 31st the network notified us that their independent third-party investigation had concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support her claims, effectively, clearing my client’s name. It’s telling that after my client refused to pay her money, and the E! investigation resulted as it did, that she is now coming forward to share her debunked story to the press.

It remains to be seen whether any stars will bring up the allegations during Sunday's red carpet coverage.

At January's Golden Globes, actor Debra Messing shamed E! while appearing on the channel after Catt Sadler left the network upon learning she did not make the same as her male cohost.