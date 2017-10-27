Rose McGowan Revealed She Has Struggled Since The Weinstein Allegations First Emerged

McGowan has been leading the charge against the Hollywood producer, accusing him of raping her . (Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex).

"My name is Rose McGowan and I am brave and I am you." -@rosemcgowan #WomensConvention 📷: @KishaBari

"I want to thank you for being here, for giving me wings during this very difficult time," she said. "The triggering has been insane. The monster's face everywhere, my nightmare, but I know I'm not alone."

Referencing the #MeToo hashtag being shared on social media by women with stories of sexual assault, McGowan said "we are all #MeToos."

"I have been silenced for 20 years. I have been slut-shamed. I have been harassed. I have been maligned. And, you know what, I'm just like you. Because what happens to me behind the scenes happens to all of us in society. And that cannot stand and it will not stand," she said.

She urged women to speak out against sexual harassment.

"It is not our shame. The scarlet letter is theirs, not ours," she said. "We are pure. We are strong. We are brave. And we will fight."