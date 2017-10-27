 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
TVAndMovies

People Are Dragging Taylor Swift Because Her New Video Looks Like The Whitewashed "Ghost In The Shell"

"Taylor’s somehow found a way to re-re-appropriate Ghost in the Shell."

Posted on
Michael Blackmon
Michael Blackmon
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Taylor Swift's brand new music video, "...Ready For It," was released on Thursday night, and though some fans of the pop star are very much into the visuals, others have some serious issues.

Big Machine Records / Via youtube.com

Many believe the video looks very similar to Ghost in the Shell, specifically the Americanized live-action version featuring Scarlett Johansson released in March of this year.

Big Machine Records / Via youtube.com, DreamWorks Pictures

You may remember that many people were displeased with Johansson talking on the role, considering she's white and the character in the original anime is Japanese.

It does seem that the Joseph Kahn-directed music video was inspired somewhat by the Johansson movie, which was critically panned.

Above you see a image from Ghost in the Shell (top) and Swift's new video (bottom). BuzzFeed News has reached out to Swift's publicists, as well as a representative for Kahn, to learn more about the inspiration behind the video.
Dreamworks / Big Machine Records / Via Twitter: @gitsost

Above you see a image from Ghost in the Shell (top) and Swift's new video (bottom). BuzzFeed News has reached out to Swift's publicists, as well as a representative for Kahn, to learn more about the inspiration behind the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many on Twitter were quick to notice the similarities, and some were displeased, accusing Swift of further whitewashing the anime.

Taylor Swift, watching 2017's "classic" film Ghost in the Shell: "This. This is me."
Inferno313 @Inferno313

Taylor Swift, watching 2017's "classic" film Ghost in the Shell: "This. This is me."

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some reactions were more biting than others, like this one:

taylor swift saw the new ghost in the shell and thought "hmmmm... not white enough"
🥀.cain @mitchellcainn

taylor swift saw the new ghost in the shell and thought "hmmmm... not white enough"

Reply Retweet Favorite

While others leaned heavily into the irony of it all.

do u think taylor watched the ghost in the shell reboot and was like 'this is that shit I was talking about!'
Micah Peters @micahpeters_

do u think taylor watched the ghost in the shell reboot and was like 'this is that shit I was talking about!'

Reply Retweet Favorite

Another user went as far as to say the singer "found a way to re-re-appropriate Ghost in the Shell."

@IWriteAllDay_ Taylor’s somehow found a way to re-re-appropriate Ghost in the Shell
K @AlsoPurple

@IWriteAllDay_ Taylor’s somehow found a way to re-re-appropriate Ghost in the Shell

Reply Retweet Favorite

It was pretty much an endless deluge of mockery.

TSwift's new music video is 2 seconds away from telling me her name is actually Mira and her mom is played by Kaori… https://t.co/MtaVCjWe6s
🎃Clara Mae 🎃 @ubeempress

TSwift's new music video is 2 seconds away from telling me her name is actually Mira and her mom is played by Kaori… https://t.co/MtaVCjWe6s

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

There were comparisons to other science fiction works like Blade Runner...

Them: "the Ready For It video is so unique, so original" Me: *mentions Blade Runner, Ghost in the Shell, every apoc… https://t.co/VXREKy68VU
Lauren Hart @laurensophia23

Them: "the Ready For It video is so unique, so original" Me: *mentions Blade Runner, Ghost in the Shell, every apoc… https://t.co/VXREKy68VU

Reply Retweet Favorite

...andTron.

Twitter / Via Twitter: @PSPr1ncess

But the video also reminded people of another major pop culture moment....

Is not Ghost in the shell guys.... 😱
honestF @HonestFata

Is not Ghost in the shell guys.... 😱

Reply Retweet Favorite

Evil Kermit.

Who did it better? TAYLOR OR KERMIT?#ReadyForItMusicVideo
All About Cabello 🦋 @Jo2style23

Who did it better? TAYLOR OR KERMIT?#ReadyForItMusicVideo

Reply Retweet Favorite

🐸🐸🐸

This is stealing from independent amphibians and I will not stand for it
Jesse McLaren @McJesse

This is stealing from independent amphibians and I will not stand for it

Reply Retweet Favorite

Taylor Swift Just Released Her New Music Video And Oh My God, It's So Dramatic

https://www.buzzfeed.com/eleanorbate/taylor-swifts-new-music-video-is-here-and-its-ba

Michael Blackmon is an entertainment writer with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
ADVERTISEMENT

Connect With TVAndMovies

ADVERTISEMENT