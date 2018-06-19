Another Up-And-Coming Rapper Was Killed In A Shooting On Monday

Jimmy Wopo, rapper who many believed to be a rising star in the music industry, was shot and killed on Monday in Pittsburgh.
Police told local station WTAE that two men were shot around 4:20 p.m. in a car in the city's Middle Hill neighborhood. Both men were taken to hospital, one in a stable condition and the other was in critical condition but later died.
The death of Wopo, whose real name was Travon Smart, was confirmed by his manager, Taylor Maglin, who posted the update on Facebook.
"I lost my brother today and it’s the worst feeling in the world," Maglin wrote.
"He was destined for greatness and he wanted the best for his friends, family and community. We lost a great person today, but just know I will do everything in my power to make his memory live on forever. Love you bro."
According to the Associated Press, Wopo spoke with his attorney to discuss a major rap label contract moments before he was shot.
Wopo's music videos — "Elm Street" and "First Day Out" — garnered millions of views online.
This shooting came on the same day as the death of fellow rapper Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, known as XXXTentacion to his fans. He was killed on Monday in Miami while outside of a motorcycle dealership.
Prior to XXXTentacion's death, he was facing charges of domestic violence.
Producer Mike Will Made-It and rappers Pusha T and Juicy J were just a few of the many who shared their condolences after hearing the news of Wopo's death.
Though no arrests have been made WPXI reported that police believe the incident was isolated.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Pittsburgh PD for additional information.
CORRECTION
WPXI was misspelled in an earlier version of this story.
