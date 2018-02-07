Quincy Jones Gave A Really, Really Candid Interview And It's...A Lot To Process

From secrets about the Clintons, to allegedly dating Ivanka Trump, there were few topics Quincy Jones wasn't afraid to weigh in on.

Jones also described Jackson as "Machiavellian," purporting that the King of Pop — who he worked with many times throughout his career and most notably on the album, Thriller — "stole" songs. He said Jackson stole Donna Summer's "State of Independence" and compared it to Jackson's hit "Billie Jean." Jones recently won a royalty dispute with the Jackson estate.

When pressed on said "secrets," Jones became cagey, saying, "This is something else I shouldn’t be talking about."

When asked for additional context and information, Jones said, "The connection was there between Sinatra and the Mafia and Kennedy. Joe Kennedy — he was a bad man — he came to Frank to have him talk to Giancana about getting votes." But, sensing the subject was too sensitive to discuss publicly, Jones once again said, "we shouldn’t talk about this publicly."

Jones continued, "They were no-playing motherfuckers. Paul was the worst bass player I ever heard. And Ringo? Don’t even talk about it."

To date, Ratner has been accused of sexual assault by at least six women and Weinstein has been accused of sexual predation by more than 70 women.

According to Jones, he was introduced to Ivanka Trump more than a decade ago by American fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger. “Ivanka wants to have dinner with you,” Jones says Hilfiger said to him. "I said, 'No problem. She’s a fine motherfucker.'" "She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though."

" He’d fuck anything. Anything! He’d fuck a mailbox. " When questioned by Marchese about how he'd know this information, Jones replied (with a frown), "Come on, man. He did not give a fuck!" Jennifer Lee, Pryor's widow, confirmed to TMZ that Jones' comments about Brando and her late husband were true, saying, "It was the '70s! Drugs were still good, especially quaaludes. If you did enough cocaine, you'd f*** a radiator and send it flowers in the morning."

Michael Blackmon is an entertainment writer with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

