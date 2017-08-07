If you'd like to avoid spoilers for this week's episode of Game of Thrones, "The Spoils of War," then it'd be wise to stop reading now.
Daenerys has taken quite a few losses on Game of Thrones.
And though she still has the biggest armies, on Sunday night's episode she decides to forgo the original plan — blockading King's Landing — which was concocted by her hand, Tyrion Lannister.
Instead, Daenerys showed her foes exactly how serious she was by meeting them on the battlefield — and it was exhilarating to watch.
She swooped in on the Lannister army on the back of Drogon, the largest of her three full-grown dragons.
Once Daenerys uttered "Dracarys," it was pretty much a wrap for the Lannisters, who, along with the Tarlys, were just celebrating their win over Highgarden.
It was breathtaking and it was basically all Drogon and we must discuss it at once!
He wasted no time eviscerating his mother's enemies.
He commanded the sky in a way that was equal parts mesmerizing and terrifying.
And when Bronn fired off Qyburn's Scorpion, which lodged a spear in dragon's wing, it was tough to see Drogon get wounded.
As he hurled toward the ground, it looked like it was all over for him...
...but he regained his composure, steadied himself, and demolished the weapon meant to take him out. A boss move.
And on top of all that, Drogon still found the strength to protect Daenerys as Jaime charged toward her.
Thankfully, it looks like Drogon will survive, because he is shown in the preview for next week's episode seemingly resting and recovering from the battle.
But tbh, I'm still reeling from Drogon's dominance.
'Cause let's not forget, this is the same dragon who could barely crumble tiny stones when he was a precious baby, and now he's leveling entire armies with a single breath of fire.
That's definitely a lit (😏) glow up.
Naturally, fans had a lot of strong feelings about the fiercest dragon in all of Westeros.
Everyone was emotionally invested.
Who cares about the people on the battlefield? Just make sure the animals are safe, tbh.
Because nothing else matters.
It was nonstop thrills.
And it was worth every second.
Long live Drogon, aka the baddest fire-breather in all the Seven Kingdoms. 🐉
