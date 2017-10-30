People Have Complicated Feelings About "American Beauty" In Light Of The Kevin Spacey Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Theo Wargo / Getty Images, Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Rapp, now 46, said he was emboldened by the numerous women who have come forward after stories were published in the New York Times and the New Yorker about Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual misconduct. He told BuzzFeed News the following about his experience with Spacey, then 26, more than 30 years ago: "He picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don't, like, squirm away initially, because I'm like, 'What's going on?' And then he lays down on top of me."