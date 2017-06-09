Sections

TVAndMovies

People Think The Poster For Marvel's "Black Panther" Pays Homage To The Founder Of The Black Panther Party

Is that supposed to look like Huey P. Newton's iconic image or nah?

Michael Blackmon
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Friday morning, the internet was blessed with the first poster for Marvel's upcoming Black Panther movie, which stars Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa/Black Panther, ruler of the fictional African nation Wakanda.

Check out the new #BlackPanther poster and tune in to game four tonight to see the world premiere of the teaser tra… https://t.co/7LxP4NnWMd
Black Panther @theblackpanther

Check out the new #BlackPanther poster and tune in to game four tonight to see the world premiere of the teaser tra… https://t.co/7LxP4NnWMd

Though folks were less than enthused about the photoshopping in the poster, there was still excitement for the film, which stars an almost all-black cast.

@theblackpanther when the photoshop sucks but its a poster for black panther
🌈 @bilrac

@theblackpanther when the photoshop sucks but its a poster for black panther

It was only an image, but it was enough to send people into a frenzy.

@theblackpanther @secondkoan *hyperventilates*
Chelsea 🖤 @_chelsearedd

@theblackpanther @secondkoan *hyperventilates*

People were, in a word, shook.

NEW BLACK PANTHER POSTER
raya @rayaldn

NEW BLACK PANTHER POSTER

Amid the chaos, Vann R. Newkirk II, a writer for the Atlantic, pointed out the image could be an homage to Huey P. Newton, founder of the Black Panther Party — specifically the iconic image of him sitting on a wicker chair while holding a firearm and spear on either side of him.

Obviously a callback to this photo of the Black Panther
Vann R. Newkirk II @fivefifths

Obviously a callback to this photo of the Black Panther

BuzzFeed News has reached out to representatives for Blank Panther director Ryan Coogler, Boseman, Disney, and Marvel for confirmation about the alleged reference.

Newton created the Black Panther Party along with Bobby Seale in 1966, and the group would go on to become a symbol of black empowerment.

The organization was borne out of a need to highlight and protect black people from police brutality before it took on a more political message.
Mpi / Getty Images

The organization was borne out of a need to highlight and protect black people from police brutality before it took on a more political message.

Others pointed out the similarities between the images too...

First thing that came to mind regarding the new #BlackPanther poster is the image of Huey P. Newton. @hammer_museum… https://t.co/gp2qvNXlBC
Rhiannon Walker @InstantRHIplay

First thing that came to mind regarding the new #BlackPanther poster is the image of Huey P. Newton. @hammer_museum… https://t.co/gp2qvNXlBC

New Black Panther poster makes cool play on famous portrait of former Black Panther Party co-founder Huey P Newton
Tragic Mulatte @iTerryTommy

New Black Panther poster makes cool play on famous portrait of former Black Panther Party co-founder Huey P Newton

Yes visual. Yes Huey. Yes all black cast. Yes black panther (the movie & organization). Yes. https://t.co/7aURXm6rdI
Hailee Dawkins @haimaker_

Yes visual. Yes Huey. Yes all black cast. Yes black panther (the movie & organization). Yes. https://t.co/7aURXm6rdI

Am I the only person who saw the new Black Panther movie poster & immediately thought of Huey P. Newton, co-founder… https://t.co/3bihueol1z
Johnny @ENDtro

Am I the only person who saw the new Black Panther movie poster & immediately thought of Huey P. Newton, co-founder… https://t.co/3bihueol1z

Including Cheo Hodari Coker, the creator of Marvel's Luke Cage series on Netflix, who called it "brilliant."

You realize how brilliant this is, right? Match it with the old Huey P Newton gun spear portrait and you get it. https://t.co/eDJ4TFVDmK
Cheo Hodari Coker @cheo_coker

You realize how brilliant this is, right? Match it with the old Huey P Newton gun spear portrait and you get it. https://t.co/eDJ4TFVDmK

As did Questlove.

this is some Huey P Brilliance right chea. https://t.co/eggugrxh8t
Questlove Gomez @questlove

this is some Huey P Brilliance right chea. https://t.co/eggugrxh8t

The chatter continued throughout the Twitterverse...

As @fivefifths pointed out, it's kind of insane/amazing that Marvel echoed the actual Black Panthers in their Black… https://t.co/pO1PLvyyCj
Abraham Riesman @abrahamjoseph

As @fivefifths pointed out, it's kind of insane/amazing that Marvel echoed the actual Black Panthers in their Black… https://t.co/pO1PLvyyCj

But some people thought it was a stretch.

I............ think he might just be sitting in a chair https://t.co/K8hHSPAG35
wikipedia brown @eveewing

I............ think he might just be sitting in a chair https://t.co/K8hHSPAG35

I think that black panther/Huey newton comparison y'all doing is a reach
Mr. Honda Mane @NxckBrxdlvy

I think that black panther/Huey newton comparison y'all doing is a reach

LMFAOOOOOOO, folks really tryna draw connections to Huey P with that Black Panther poster. Stop trying so hard.
Shaolin @LearnLvfe

LMFAOOOOOOO, folks really tryna draw connections to Huey P with that Black Panther poster. Stop trying so hard.

Lots of people were not easily convinced.

People think it's Huey Neeton symbolism Cersei a Black Panther too bruh lmaooooo https://t.co/B3Ce7j22NK
Patriots won the SB @June__NYC

People think it's Huey Neeton symbolism Cersei a Black Panther too bruh lmaooooo https://t.co/B3Ce7j22NK

Marvel couldn't even address white supremacy on Netflix and you think their poster for an int'l blockbuster is an homage to Huey P. Newton?
J. A. Micheline⚡️ @elevenafter

Marvel couldn't even address white supremacy on Netflix and you think their poster for an int'l blockbuster is an homage to Huey P. Newton?

Y'all think Disney would want to associate with Huey P Newton who is holding a gun and a spear? LMAOOOOOOO
🤷🏾‍♂️ SZN @JAY_BZA

Y'all think Disney would want to associate with Huey P Newton who is holding a gun and a spear? LMAOOOOOOO

I wanna tell ppl that i think the Black Panther/Huey Newton images are just coincidences... But i aint got time, too many ppl are convinced
Sankofa NYC @SankofaNYC

I wanna tell ppl that i think the Black Panther/Huey Newton images are just coincidences... But i aint got time, too many ppl are convinced

For now, the debate rages on, but what do you all think? Weigh in below!

  1. Do you think the promo image pays homage to Huey P. Newton?

People Think The Poster For Marvel's "Black Panther" Pays Homage To The Founder Of The Black Panther Party

