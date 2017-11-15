 back to top
Papa John's Is Sorry For Being "Divisive" About The NFL Kneeling Controversy

"We believe in the right to protest inequality and support the players’ movement to create a new platform for change."

Posted on
Michael Blackmon
Michael Blackmon
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Papa John's Pizza issued an apology Thursday weeks after CEO John Schnatter caused controversy by linking NFL players kneeling during the singing of the national anthem to declining pizza sales.

“The NFL has hurt us by not resolving the current debacle to the players' and owners' satisfaction," Schnatter said during an earnings call.
Paul Hawthorne / Getty Images

“The NFL has hurt us by not resolving the current debacle to the players' and owners' satisfaction," Schnatter said during an earnings call.

The comment sparked the Great Pizza War Of 2017 as DiGiorno's social media team began dragging Papa John's.

DiGiorno Pizza @DiGiornoPizza

Us: 🍕📈 Them: 🍕📉

But Papa John's found some support among in an unexpected place: neo-Nazis. A blog post on the racist website the Daily Stormer proclaimed the company "Official pizza of the alt-right."

On Thursday, Papa John's apologized on Twitter for Schnatter's "divisive" comments. "That was definitely not our intention," the company said.

Papa John's Pizza @PapaJohns

The statements made on our earnings call were describing the factors that impact our business and we sincerely apol… https://t.co/Mo7GRiLmcb

"We believe in the right to protest inequality and support the players' movement to create a new platform for change," the company continued.

Papa John's Pizza @PapaJohns

We believe in the right to protest inequality and support the players’ movement to create a new platform for change… https://t.co/ByHA2DTvks

And finally, Papa John's publicly denounced Neo-Nazism, giving the finger to racists.

Papa John's Pizza @PapaJohns

We will work with the players and league to find a positive way forward. Open to ideas from all. Except neo-nazis — 🖕those guys. (3/3)

Michael Blackmon is an entertainment writer with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

