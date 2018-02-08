People Are Stunned After Omarosa Dragged Trump And The White House On "Big Brother"

The well-known reality television villain announced her plans to join the show in late January after she exited her post at the White House in December.

"Can I tell you, as a voter, a citizen, I never got it — why you went to the White House with him," Mathews said.

"I felt like it was like a call to duty," Manigault-Newman responded. "I felt like I was serving my country, not serving him."

"I was haunted by tweets every single day," she continued. "Like, what is he gonna tweet next?"

"Does anybody say to him, 'What are you doing?'" an incredulous Mathews asked.

"Honey, I tried to be that person, and then all of the people around him attacked me," she said.

"It was like, 'Keep her away, don't give her access, don't let her talk to him,'" she said through tears, bemoaning that she didn't have unrestricted access to the commander in chief.

During her stint in the White House, Manigault-Newman's undefined responsibilities irked some of her colleagues, and she reportedly wandered into meetings to which she was not invited. When John Kelly became chief of staff, he tried to limit her unfettered access to President Trump.

