No, Those Aren't Sir And Rumi Carter In Those Photos Of Beyoncé Holding Two Babies

Megastars Beyoncé and Jay-Z kicked off their On the Run II tour Wednesday in Cardiff, Wales. Many wondered if they had unveiled another surprise: their infant twins, Sir and Rumi Carter. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com Knowles gave birth to the twins last year, and they've rarely been seen in public since the singer debuted a photo of herself cradling the two on Instagram last year. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @beyonce So when an image popped up at the concert of the superstar holding two babies, people naturally assumed the kids were hers. BΣYΦNCΣ HUB @theyoncehub Rumi and Sir Carter debut on #OTRII! 07:25 PM - 06 Jun 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite Jay-Z was seen with the babies in his arms too. The image of him and his wife was separated by title cards that read "Love Never Changes" and "Love Is Universal." Jaya Hampton ♡ @JayaHampton RUMI AND SIR CARTER YALL THEY'RE SO PRECIOUS #OTRII 07:28 PM - 06 Jun 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite Advertisement On Instagram, it was a similar story... View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @beyslayy People were incredibly enthusiastic about the images. "Look at how big they are now!!!" one person wrote. Instagram "That's the twins!! Omg," someone else said. Instagram "Look at those delicious chubsters!!!!!" one hyped fan typed. Christina Rentz @christinamerge @hilmonstah Look at those delicious chubsters!!!!! 07:35 PM - 06 Jun 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite Advertisement Though being the bearer of bad news isn't something we here at BuzzFeed News enjoy, it seems that these aren't the twins, according to Beyoncé's representatives. Hilary Hughes @hilmonstah Sir and Rumi's cameo in the OTR II introoooo 07:18 PM - 06 Jun 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite When reached for comment, asking if this was indeed Beyoncé holding Sir and Rumi, the rep's swift response was, "It's not." The Pop Hub 👄 @ThePopHub Beyoncé and Jay-Z reveal faces of new born twins Rumi & Sir Carter during first show of their #OnTheRunTour in Cardiff, Wales. https://t.co/WZlTLJulkn 07:40 PM - 06 Jun 2018 Reply Retweet Favorite So who are these mystery babies? A follow-up email asking for further comment was not immediately returned. But as always, we'll be the first to let you know when Bey releases photos of the real twins. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Columbia / Via giphy.com View Comments