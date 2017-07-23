Sections

TVAndMovies

Nick Fury Is Officially Going To Be In "Captain Marvel"

And he won't be wearing an eyepatch!

Posted on
Michael Blackmon
Michael Blackmon
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Krystie Lee Yandoli
Krystie Lee Yandoli
BuzzFeed News Reporter
San Diego, California
Reporting From
San Diego, California

On July 22, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige announced at San Diego Comic-Con that Nick Fury, played by Samuel L. Jackson, will officially be in the upcoming Captain Marvel movie.

Entertainment Weekly reported the news earlier this month.
Marvel

The film will take place in the 1990s, and will feature Fury with ~two~ working eyes.

Nick Fury -- Samuel L Jackson -- will be in Captain Marvel, which is set in the 1990s. He will also have two working eyes! No patch. #SDCC
Michael @ SDCC @blackmon

Nick Fury -- Samuel L Jackson -- will be in Captain Marvel, which is set in the 1990s. He will also have two working eyes! No patch. #SDCC

Fury is the second major character announced for Captain Marvel — the first, of course, is Captain Marvel herself, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Marvel

The film is scheduled to debut in 2019.

Who's excited?! (Besides me😉) https://t.co/USXLl2YQq3
Brie Larson @brielarson

Who's excited?! (Besides me😉) https://t.co/USXLl2YQq3

Michael Blackmon is an entertainment writer with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com.

Krystie Yandoli is an entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Krystie Lee Yandoli at krystie.yandoli@buzzfeed.com.

