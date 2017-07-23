Michelle Pfeiffer Has Joined The Cast Of "Ant-Man And The Wasp"

The Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con kicked off on Saturday night with a sizzle reel for Ant-Man And The Wasp.
In the reel, Paul Rudd (aka Scott Lang / Ant-Man) and Michael Peña (aka Luis) revealed that Michelle Pfeiffer will be playing Janet Van Dyne.
Janet is the mother of Hope van Dyne, played by Evangeline Lilly in 2015's Ant-Man.
And at the time of Ant-Man's release in 2015, Lilly said she had an idea of who would play her onscreen mom and clearly, she got her way. "I have my dream casting already, for my mom: It’s got to be Michelle Pfeiffer," she told CinemaBlend.
Welcome back to the superhero world, Michelle!
