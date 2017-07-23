Sections

TVAndMovies

Michelle Pfeiffer Has Joined The Cast Of "Ant-Man And The Wasp"

Meet your Janet Van Dyne.

Michael Blackmon
Michael Blackmon
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Jaimie Etkin
Jaimie Etkin
BuzzFeed News Reporter
The Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con kicked off on Saturday night with a sizzle reel for Ant-Man And The Wasp.

In the reel, Paul Rudd (aka Scott Lang / Ant-Man) and Michael Peña (aka Luis) revealed that Michelle Pfeiffer will be playing Janet Van Dyne.

Janet is the mother of Hope van Dyne, played by Evangeline Lilly in 2015's Ant-Man.

In one of Ant-Man's post-credits scene, Hope's father, Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), bestows her with a brand-new Wasp costume. "If we're fortunate enough to do a sequel to Ant-Man, it's safe to say that Wasp would be a very big part of that story," Ant-Man director Peyton Reed told BuzzFeed News's Jarett Wieselman at the time of the movie's release.

Reed is returning to direct the sequel, which was written by Rudd, Andrew Barrer, and Gabriel Ferrari.

And at the time of Ant-Man's release in 2015, Lilly said she had an idea of who would play her onscreen mom and clearly, she got her way. "I have my dream casting already, for my mom: It’s got to be Michelle Pfeiffer," she told CinemaBlend.

"I would love to see a storyline where Hope somehow tries to find her mom or meets her or something happens where there’s some amazing reunion. I think that would be super cool," Lilly said.

Welcome back to the superhero world, Michelle!

Ant-Man and the Wasp is a scheduled to be released on July 6, 2018.

