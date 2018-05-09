The Head Of The New York Catholic Church Shut Down People Offended By This Year's Met Gala

Morgan criticized liberals for praising Rihanna and co, while also accusing Keziah Daum, a teenager at the center of controversy last week because she wore a traditionally Chinese gown to prom, of cultural appropriation.

"When Utah teenager Keziah Daum recently wore a Chinese style prom dress, I found the backlash that exploded against her utterly absurd given that nobody in China seemed to be remotely offended," Morgan wrote.

"But there was widespread rage towards her from PC-crazed liberals across America, and it's the inconsistent and hypocritical LACK of widespread rage from PC-crazed liberals across America about last night's Met Gala that ironically makes me angry," he wrote.

"Why is it deemed unacceptable to wear a red Chinese dress to a prom, but acceptable to lampoon an entire religion at a celebrity gala?"