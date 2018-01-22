Megyn Kelly Addressed That Awkward Plastic Surgery Interview Moment With Jane Fonda

After pausing for a few moments before responding to Kelly's question, an annoyed-looking Fonda replied, "We really want to talk about that right now?"

"You admit you've had work done, which I think is to your credit," Kelly said to Fonda last year. "I read that you said you felt you're not proud to admit you've had work done. Why not?"

Kelly stated that it was time to address Fonda's "poor-me routine," after the actress began recently discussing her dissatisfaction with the question to various news outlets.

And just last week on Today , Lily Tomlin, Fonda's costar on Netflix's Grace and Frankie , cracked a joke about her friend's "facelift," to which Fonda replied, "Who are you? Megyn Kelly?"

"It showed that she’s not that good an interviewer," Fonda said, though she also added that she wouldn't mind appearing on Kelly's show in the future. "But if she comes around and learns her stuff, sure."

"Last year, I had plastic surgery and I've been very public about it," Fonda says in a 2011 clip. "I didn't want to look kind of tired and jowly," she says in a 2010 clip from CNN.

Kelly went on to say that "if Fonda wants to really have an honest discussion about older women's cultural face, then her plastic surgery is tough to ignore."

"First, some context," Kelly said, diving into the issue. "Fonda was on to promote a film about aging. For years, she has spoken openly about her joy in giving a cultural face to older women."

"Look, I gave her the chance to empower other women, young and old, on a subject which she purports to know well and she rejected it. That's okay."

"Apparently when she came here, however, again, to promote her film about aging, I was supposed to discern that this subject was suddenly off limits," Kelly continued.

Kelly then said she had "no regrets about that question," before pivoting and saying Fonda's name was "synonymous with outrage."

"She posed on an anti-aircraft gun used to shoot down our American pilots, she called our POW's hypocrites and liars, and referred to their torture as 'understandable.'"

"Many of our veterans still call her 'Hanoi Jane,' thanks to her radio broadcast which attempted to shame American troops," Kelly said.

"Nor am I in the market for a lesson from Jane Fonda on what is and is not appropriate," Kelly said.

"She put her plastic surgery out there, she said she wanted to discuss the plight of older women in America, and honestly, she has no business lecturing anyone on what qualifies as offensive," she finished.

Read Kelly's full response:

And now, a word on Jane Fonda, who appears to be fixated on an exchange I had with her months ago on this show.

When she first complained — publicly — after the program, and repeatedly, I chose to say nothing as my general philosophy is "What other people think of me is none of my business." However, Fonda was at it again last week, including here on NBC and then again elsewhere so it's time to address the poor-me routine.

She said the same to Entertainment Tonight, to Access Hollywood, to W magazine, for a cover piece, to the Guardian, I could go on.

