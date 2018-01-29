Mark Ruffalo Weighed In On Why More Men Aren't Speaking Up About Sexual Misconduct

In addition to that initiative, Ruffalo was asked by Saeed Jones, cohost of the show, about why more men aren't speaking out about sexual misconduct in Hollywood. "I think it's really important," Ruffalo said. "I mean, I think that they're afraid."

Jones pressed Ruffalo, asking what men have to be afraid of during a time when many women are standing together in solidarity against sexual harassment and assault.

"I'm not sure," Ruffalo responded. "I think maybe they're afraid of being accused, I think they may be afraid of feeling like they didn't do enough or say enough. I'm not sure, but I don't know why they're not being asked more."