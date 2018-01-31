The Guy Behind "Left Shark" Finally Talked About What Happened During That Super Bowl Performance

Share On more Share On more

Many Americans will gather around their television sets on Sunday and watch the Super Bowl while chomping on various snack foods, but did you ever wonder what happened to that person behind the infamous "Left Shark" meme from 2015?

Ya know, the guy who sorta just did his own thing while Katy Perry sang, leaving everyone wondering why "Right Shark" was the only fish moving his fins in sync with the music?

Though Gaw's identity was deduced via social media at the time, he's finally speaking on the record.

Gaw used to be one of Perry's favorite dancers, but he now makes a living styling hair on Mondays at Mare salon in West Hollywood.

Gaw explained that there was "flexibility" with the choreography, so the moves he made were completely intentional. That's right, it was all planned.

"So there's a set choreography," Gaw said. "There's also what's called freestyle choreography, or, like, you get to move around or play your character as a dancer."

"I'm in a 7-foot blue shark costume. There's no cool in that. So what's the other option? Well, I'm gonna play a different character."