 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down
TVAndMovies

Kylie Jenner Has Given Birth To A Baby Girl

Jenner welcomed her baby on Feb. 1, she confirmed on Twitter.

Posted on
Michael Blackmon
Michael Blackmon
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Ellen Cushing
Ellen Cushing
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Kylie Jenner has given birth to her first child with rapper Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner attends a gala at the Metropolitan Museum in May 2017.
Theo Wargo / Getty

Kylie Jenner attends a gala at the Metropolitan Museum in May 2017.

News leaked in September that Jenner and Scott were expecting a child, though the Kardashian/Jenner family stayed tight-lipped about the pregnancy, often evading questions related to it.

Advertisement

But on Sunday, Jenner posted to Twitter saying her "beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st."

Jenner, 20, also apologized for keeping fans in the dark, and said "my pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world."

♥️
Kylie Jenner @KylieJenner

♥️

Reply Retweet Favorite

Scott tweeted the news as well:

2.1.18 4 ever New rager in town. !!!
TRAVIS SCOTT @trvisXX

2.1.18 4 ever New rager in town. !!!

Reply Retweet Favorite

And Jenner's mom, Kris, tweeted that she was "excited and thrilled."

God is SO good!! I am so excited and thrilled to welcome another precious baby girl to our beautiful, ever growing… https://t.co/GV0T0EDXiv
Kris Jenner @KrisJenner

God is SO good!! I am so excited and thrilled to welcome another precious baby girl to our beautiful, ever growing… https://t.co/GV0T0EDXiv

Reply Retweet Favorite

Kylie Jenner also posted an 11-minute video to YouTube called "To Our Daughter," which shows behind-the-scenes footage from throughout her pregnancy.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

In it, she's shown telling her friends and family the news, going to the doctor, and eating In-N-Out Burger for two. Finally, the baby is born, at 4:43 p.m. on February 1.

In December, Khloé Kardashian announced her pregnancy with her partner, NBA star Tristan Thompson. She is due later this spring. And on Jan. 15, Kim Kardashian West's third child with husband Kanye West arrived via surrogate.

There Are Now Three Sisters From The Kardashian/Jenner Clan Expecting Babies

buzzfeed.com

Michael Blackmon is an entertainment writer with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com.

Ellen Cushing is an articles editor for BuzzFeed News' tech section and is based in San Francisco.

Contact Ellen Cushing at ellen.cushing@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With TVAndMovies

Advertisement