Kylie Jenner Has Given Birth To A Baby Girl

Kylie Jenner attends a gala at the Metropolitan Museum in May 2017.

Kylie Jenner has given birth to her first child with rapper Travis Scott.

News leaked in September that Jenner and Scott were expecting a child, though the Kardashian/Jenner family stayed tight-lipped about the pregnancy, often evading questions related to it.

But on Sunday, Jenner posted to Twitter saying her "beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st."

Jenner, 20, also apologized for keeping fans in the dark, and said "my pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world."