Kim Kardashian Is Going To The White House To Discuss Pardoning Alice Johnson

It was unclear if Kardashian, who will be accompanied by attorney Shawn Holley, will meet Donald Trump, himself a former reality star, but he often has notable visitors come by the Oval Office. It was reported, however, that she has been in touch with the president's senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Kim Kardashian West is traveling to the White House on Wednesday to discuss the pardoning of Alice Johnson, a 62-year-old woman serving a life sentence for a first-time nonviolent drug offense, a representative for the reality star confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also confirmed that they were hosting Kardashian, but did not elaborate on what was planned.

Kardashian has been advocating for Johnson’s release since she tweeted her disapproval of the sentence last October in response to a Mic video.



Johnson would need to be granted clemency by the president to be discharged.



The Kardashian meeting has been months in the making, according to Vanity Fair, which was first to report the news of Wednesday’s White House meeting.

After learning about Johnson, Kardashian reportedly first reached out to Ivanka Trump, who then put the mogul in contact with her husband, Kushner.

Speaking with Mic in early May, Kardashian said that she had been in talks with the White House about criminal justice reform and found the Trump administration receptive. She said that if she were to meet with the president, she would tell him that “just like everybody else, we can make choices in our lives that we’re not proud of and that we don’t think through all the way.”



“I really do believe that [Johnson’s] going to really thrive outside of prison,” Kardashian said. “And I would just urge him to please pardon her.”

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Kardashian’s representatives for comment.



Prison reform is one of many subject areas Kushner has been tasked with overseeing during his time in the White House. The First Step Act, a bill aimed at helping inmates reenter society through prison programs like incentivized job training and drug treatment programs, passed the House earlier this month, but faces an uphill battle to get through the Senate, where some lawmakers believe it doesn’t go far enough in fixing the country’s criminal justice system.

Kardashian endorsed Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election, memorably posing for a selfie with her husband, Kanye West, and the Democratic candidate. West has generated headlines in recent weeks due to his newfound vocal love for President Trump.



—Claudia Rosenbaum contributed reporting.