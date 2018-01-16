 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down
TVAndMovies

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Have Welcomed A New Baby Girl!

"She's here," Kim tweeted.

Originally posted on
Updated on
Michael Blackmon
Michael Blackmon
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have welcomed their third child into the world, the couple announced Tuesday. The baby girl was born via a surrogate shortly after midnight on Monday.

Eduardo Muno / Reuters

"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," a statement issued from Kardashian West's website reads.

"We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care.

"North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

The as-yet unnamed baby was born at 12:47 a.m. on Monday, according to the statement, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

Advertisement

Last summer, Kardashian West opened up about why she decided to use a surrogate.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Kardashian West experienced undiagnosed preeclampsia during her first pregnancy with North West, in addition to "placenta accreta," a condition in which the placenta grows very close to uterine wall.

The star developed the condition again right before giving birth to her second child, Saint West.

Though she wanted a third child, Kardashian West was advised by both doctors and her mother, Kris Jenner, of the risks associated with potentially carrying her next baby naturally.

There was a significant chance that Kardashian West would develop preeclampsia again, as well as a potentially life-threatening postpartum hemorrhage.

Heeding their advice, Kardashian West opted to use a surrogate in order to avoid a repeat of the complications she'd experienced during her first two pregnancies.

The couple have been married since May 2014.

Their daughter North was born on June 13, 2013, and their son, Saint, was born on Dec. 5, 2015.
Michael Loccisano

Their daughter North was born on June 13, 2013, and their son, Saint, was born on Dec. 5, 2015.

The Kardashian clan will continue to multiply in the coming months. Khloé Kardashian confirmed in December that she and Cleveland Cavaliers basketball star Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child together.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @khloekardashian

And though the family has remained tight-lipped regarding the pregnancy of Kylie Jenner, who is currently carrying her first child with rapper Travis Scott, the now-reclusive Kardashian/Jenner sister is said to be set to give birth sometime after her sister Khloé's due date.

Bob Levey / Getty Images

Congrats to the growing family!

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @kimkardashian

Michael Blackmon is an entertainment writer with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With TVAndMovies

Advertisement