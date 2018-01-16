Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Have Welcomed A New Baby Girl!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have welcomed their third child into the world, the couple announced Tuesday. The baby girl was born via a surrogate shortly after midnight on Monday.
"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," a statement issued from Kardashian West's website reads.
"We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care.
"North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."
The as-yet unnamed baby was born at 12:47 a.m. on Monday, according to the statement, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces.
Last summer, Kardashian West opened up about why she decided to use a surrogate.
The couple have been married since May 2014.
The Kardashian clan will continue to multiply in the coming months. Khloé Kardashian confirmed in December that she and Cleveland Cavaliers basketball star Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child together.
And though the family has remained tight-lipped regarding the pregnancy of Kylie Jenner, who is currently carrying her first child with rapper Travis Scott, the now-reclusive Kardashian/Jenner sister is said to be set to give birth sometime after her sister Khloé's due date.
Congrats to the growing family!
