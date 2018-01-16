Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Have Welcomed A New Baby Girl!

Share On more Share On more

"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," a statement issued from Kardashian West's website reads.

"We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care.

"North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

The as-yet unnamed baby was born at 12:47 a.m. on Monday, according to the statement, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces.