 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down

Kanye Just Said Slavery Was A Choice. This TMZ Staffer Took Him To Task In An Epic Way.

"I am unbelievably hurt by the fact that you have morphed into something, to me, that's not real," said TMZ's Van Lathan after Kanye said slavery was a choice.

Posted on
Michael Blackmon
Michael Blackmon
BuzzFeed News Reporter

So we all know that Kanye has had a WEEK. He's professed his love for Trump/worn a MAGA hat, slammed Obama, and got the far right all excited.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Well, he visited the TMZ offices in Los Angeles on Tuesday, offering up his controversial thoughts about everything from "free thinking" to Trump, to slavery. Yep, slavery.

Kanye West stirs up the TMZ newsroom over TRUMP, SLAVERY and FREE THOUGHT. There's A LOT more that went down ... and the fireworks are exploding on @TMZLive today. Check your local listings for show times. https://t.co/jwVsJCMPiq
TMZ @TMZ

Kanye West stirs up the TMZ newsroom over TRUMP, SLAVERY and FREE THOUGHT. There's A LOT more that went down ... and the fireworks are exploding on @TMZLive today. Check your local listings for show times. https://t.co/jwVsJCMPiq

Reply Retweet Favorite

"When you hear about slavery for 400 years — for 400 years? That sounds like a choice," said Kanye. "You were there for 400 years and it's all of y'all. It's like we're mentally imprisoned."

TMZ
Advertisement

The remarks quickly turned heads in the TMZ office.

TMZ

Then something incredible happened. As Kanye was yelling at TMZ staffers about whether they thought he was "being free and thinking free" by speaking his mind, one TMZ employee directly challenged the rapper.

Elliott Wilson @ElliottWilson

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I actually don't think you're thinking anything," said Van Lathan.

&quot;I think what you&#x27;re doing right now is actually an afterthought. &quot;Kanye, you&#x27;re entitled to your opinion, you&#x27;re entitled to believe whatever you want, but there is fact and real-world, real-life consequence behind everything you just said.&quot;And while you are making music and being an artist and living the life that you&#x27;ve earned by being a genius, the rest of us in society have to deal with these threats to our lives,&quot; Lathan said.
TMZ

"I think what you're doing right now is actually an afterthought.

"Kanye, you're entitled to your opinion, you're entitled to believe whatever you want, but there is fact and real-world, real-life consequence behind everything you just said.

"And while you are making music and being an artist and living the life that you've earned by being a genius, the rest of us in society have to deal with these threats to our lives," Lathan said.

"We have to deal with the marginalization that's come from the 400 years of slavery that you said for our people was a choice," Lathan said.

&quot;Every day we have to walk into that truth while you choose to say things that, to be honest with you, dog, are nonsensical.&quot;You want to think freely, that&#x27;s fine, I&#x27;ll combat your free thought with my free thought because mine is grounded in a reality that I have been living and a reality that I am going to change, but I&#x27;m not gonna do it by pretending that the enemies are on the same team as me.&quot;
TMZ

"Every day we have to walk into that truth while you choose to say things that, to be honest with you, dog, are nonsensical.

"You want to think freely, that's fine, I'll combat your free thought with my free thought because mine is grounded in a reality that I have been living and a reality that I am going to change, but I'm not gonna do it by pretending that the enemies are on the same team as me."

Advertisement

"And frankly, I'm disappointed, I'm appalled, and brother, I am unbelievably hurt by the fact that you have morphed into something, to me, that's not real," he said.

TMZ

Kanye's face as he was being schooled said it all.

TMZ

A TMZ source told BuzzFeed News that staffers were absolutely stunned when West began addressing the entire newsroom, and were even more shocked when Lathan pushed back. "That moment was not supposed to happen," the TMZ source said.

TMZ

But Kanye wasn't done. "Black people have a tendency to focus and march when a white person kills a black person or wears a hat," said Kanye, who has been hanging out in recent days with right-wing figures. "But when it is 700 kids being killed in Chicago, it's ok. It's ok for blacks to kill blacks!"

TMZ
Advertisement

Again, Lathan pushed back. "That's a lie!" he said.

TMZ

Kanye wanted to come closer to Lathan to continue their discussion. "If I come over there, you're not going to fight me?" he asked.

TMZ

"I am not going to hit Kanye West on TMZ," Lathan replied.

TMZ

"You gotta be responsible. Your voice is too big," Lathan told him.

TMZ
Advertisement

"There are people dedicating their lives to working throughout the problems of black people. There are black people every day, boots on the ground, they are all over the place working towards this," he said. "The narrative that black people don't care about black lives until a white person takes them is false. That is not true."

When reached for comment, Lathan referred BuzzFeed News to TMZ publicists.
TMZ

When reached for comment, Lathan referred BuzzFeed News to TMZ publicists.

After a week of Kanye headlines, many people were floored by Lathan's words and bravado.

The gentleman caught the holy spirit and said what we've all been thinking to Kanye face to face. https://t.co/Wu1HeOT8sv
Craig Bro Dude @CraigSJ

The gentleman caught the holy spirit and said what we've all been thinking to Kanye face to face. https://t.co/Wu1HeOT8sv

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some were thankful.

Man @VanLathan thank you for saying what you said to Kanye.
Matthew A. Cherry @MatthewACherry

Man @VanLathan thank you for saying what you said to Kanye.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others wanted him to run for president.

I want the guy schooling Kanye to run for president. https://t.co/7jlBtXrBS1
Broderick Greer @BroderickGreer

I want the guy schooling Kanye to run for president. https://t.co/7jlBtXrBS1

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

Some felt Lathan's response seemed like the "most heartfelt reprimand" of West.

Van Lathan gave what seems to be the most heartfelt reprimand. It wasn’t no dis rap or saucy tweet or call to get buddy beat up. You could hear the concern and disappointment.
FOST @GeorgeFoster72

Van Lathan gave what seems to be the most heartfelt reprimand. It wasn’t no dis rap or saucy tweet or call to get buddy beat up. You could hear the concern and disappointment.

Reply Retweet Favorite

But others just wanted this whole Kanye thing to be over with.

This is it. This should be it. I don't want to hear another word about this stupid motherfucker ever again. https://t.co/EmPJBjb4f1
KB @KaraRBrown

This is it. This should be it. I don't want to hear another word about this stupid motherfucker ever again. https://t.co/EmPJBjb4f1

Reply Retweet Favorite

Even Charlamagne tha God, who conducted an in-depth interview with West released Tuesday, said Lathan "didn't utter one lie."

My brother @vanlathan on @TMZ doing God’s work. He didn’t utter one lie to @kanyewest gotta get them to have a conversation later......
Charlamagne Tha God @cthagod

My brother @vanlathan on @TMZ doing God’s work. He didn’t utter one lie to @kanyewest gotta get them to have a conversation later......

Reply Retweet Favorite

So, yes, to summarize:

TMZ

Michael Blackmon is an entertainment writer with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement
 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App