Judd Apatow And Fox Talent Are Calling Out The News Channel's Immigration Coverage

Judd Apatow is railing against Fox News and its parent company for their hosts' support of President Donald Trump's zero-tolerance immigration policy.
Linking to a Fox News segment about the Trump administration's separating of migrant children from their parents, Apatow directly criticized Rupert Murdoch and his family.
Before Apatow's comments, Seth MacFarlane, creator of Family Guy, which has run on Fox since its inception in 1999, said he was "embarrassed to work for this company" after Fox News' Tucker Carlson seemingly tried to dissuade viewers from questioning the network's coverage of the president's policies.
Michael Tammero, a senior vice president of Fox News and Fox Business, responded to MacFarlane, saying, "Yet...NOT quite embarrassed enough to not cash that check ... isn't that right?"
But MacFarlane's sentiments resonated with Steve Levitan, the cocreator of ABC's Modern Family, a show that's produced by 20th Century Fox Television. Levitan said he was "disgusted to work at a company that has anything whatsoever to do with Fox News."
John Ross Bowie, who stars on the 20th Century Fox-produced Speechless on ABC, also denounced the company.
On Tuesday, Apatow then called for more people to do the same.
Bridesmaids director Paul Feig then added his voice.
As did Adam Scott, who stars on Fox's Ghosted.
Apatow said Murdoch had the power to "change this conversation."
Murdoch, the executive chair of 21st Century Fox, is known to be a close confidante of the president.
Hundreds of immigrant children have been separated from their families since the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" policy was enacted. At least 1,995 children have been taken from adults since April.
The president has incorrectly stated that his administration's policy was created by Democrats, and he doubled down on this falsehood Monday morning in a tweet.
The policy has been condemned by Democrats and Republicans alike. All four living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, and Rosalynn Carter — have denounced the policy, which Bush described as "cruel" and "immoral."
Apatow himself used to work with Fox back in 2002 on the short-lived show Undeclared, but it seems like he won't be returning. "That family promotes evil ideas and greed and corruption," he tweeted.
