Judd Apatow And Fox Talent Are Calling Out The News Channel's Immigration Coverage

Judd Apatow is railing against Fox News and its parent company for their hosts' support of President Donald Trump's zero-tolerance immigration policy.

Many Fox News commentators have also vocally supported the president's policies, including Laura Ingraham , who compared the facilities where migrant children are being kept to "summer camps." Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy has also publicly sown doubt about whether the children are being held in cages.

The MURDOCH family is part of this torturing of children. They own the propaganda machine. Fox stars and show runners should speak up! Journalists and athletes should speak up! Maybe their executives should speak up! @SethMacFarlane can’t be the only one with a conscience. https://t.co/gmXSfJUROb

Linking to a Fox News segment about the Trump administration's separating of migrant children from their parents, Apatow directly criticized Rupert Murdoch and his family.

In other words, don’t think critically, don’t consult multiple news sources, and in general, don’t use your brain. Just blindly obey Fox News. This is fringe shit, and it’s business like this that makes me embarrassed to work for this company. https://t.co/kC7MPYxdgZ

Before Apatow's comments, Seth MacFarlane, creator of Family Guy , which has run on Fox since its inception in 1999, said he was "embarrassed to work for this company" after Fox News' Tucker Carlson seemingly tried to dissuade viewers from questioning the network's coverage of the president's policies.

Yet... NOT quite embarrassed enough to not cash that check ... isn’t that right @sethmacfarlane ? https://t.co/xPcXApmEYj

Michael Tammero, a senior vice president of Fox News and Fox Business, responded to MacFarlane, saying, "Yet...NOT quite embarrassed enough to not cash that check ... isn't that right?"

Let me officially join @SethMacFarlane in saying I’m disgusted to work at a company that has anything whatsoever to do with @FoxNews. This bullshit is the opposite of what #ModernFamily stands for. https://t.co/dnvIbgoIyA

But MacFarlane's sentiments resonated with Steve Levitan, the cocreator of ABC's Modern Family , a show that's produced by 20th Century Fox Television. Levitan said he was "disgusted to work at a company that has anything whatsoever to do with Fox News."

Hi! I work for Fox and Tucker is completely full of shit. To whom do I complain? https://t.co/JppobxXZEE

John Ross Bowie, who stars on the 20th Century Fox-produced Speechless on ABC, also denounced the company.

Way to go Steve. Who’s next? It’s important to speak up when your boss is the propaganda arm which promotes putting children in cages and holding them hostage so Trump can build a wall. What other stars, showrunners or executives from Fox will speak up against this madness? https://t.co/mXukluuPgl

On Tuesday, Apatow then called for more people to do the same.

I have made two films for 20th Century Fox and love the people in the movie and TV divisions. But I too cannot condone the support their news division promotes toward the immoral and abusive policies and actions taken by this current administration toward immigrant children. https://t.co/6JqIQPjepV

As a ⁦FOX employee I’m disgusted by ⁦@FoxNews⁩ and their support for & blatant lying about state-sponsored child abuse. https://t.co/r6gkqHQDzq

If as an editorial policy @FoxNews said it was wrong to hold children hostage to get a wall Trump would adjust his approach to this issue. There is no doubt the Murdoch family has the power to change this conversation. https://t.co/arbHTSDKQF

Apatow said Murdoch had the power to "change this conversation."

But Fox News won't remain part of the 21st Century Fox empire for long. A purchase of the company by either Disney or Comcast (in a competing bid) will mean that in the next year 20th Century Fox, which produces Modern Family and other TV shows, will be separated from Fox News. (Fox News, the Fox network, and the sports channels will form a company called New Fox, still run by Murdoch.)

Murdoch, the executive chair of 21st Century Fox, is known to be a close confidante of the president.

The president has incorrectly stated that his administration's policy was created by Democrats, and he doubled down on this falsehood Monday morning in a tweet.

The policy has been condemned by Democrats and Republicans alike. All four living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, and Rosalynn Carter — have denounced the policy, which Bush described as "cruel" and "immoral."