Rolling Stone Published A Very Dark Story About Johnny Depp

The actor's reportedly spends $2 million per month, which is just one of his many problems, according to a new profile.

Writer Stephen Rodrick spent 72 hours with the actor in Depp's London mansion. Here are some of the most eye-opening parts of the piece:

In the piece, Rodrick reported that Depp's financial shortcomings began nearly a decade ago, culminating in the current legal battle. The Mandels deny any wrongdoing. They are countersuing Depp for compulsory spending, alleging that the actor would often shell out $2 million a month on purchases. Mandel's company is reportedly being investigated by the IRS and the Justice Department, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Advertisement

Depp reportedly spent $75 million on more than a dozen residences, $3 million to shoot the ashes of his friend Hunter S. Thompson into the air from a cannon, and $7,000 to buy his daughter a couch from the set of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. But wait, there's more: The actor apparently spent up to $200,000 each month on private air travel and bought 200 pieces of art, including work by Jean-Michel Basquiat and Andy Warhol.

According to TMG, Depp would spend $30,000 a month on wine, a claim he said was "insulting." "Because it was far more," the actor said. Rodrick likened Depp's current life to a "decent facsimile" of Elvis Presley's final days, and described the "never-ending reservoir of wine that is poured into goblets."

Advertisement

"You get a bunch of fucking planes, big fucking planes that spray shit, and you drop LSD 25," he told Rolling Stone. "You saturate the fucking place. Every single thing will walk out of their cave smiling, happy."

"They're made with just a little bit of arsenic, or strychnine," he said. "So the high was far more immediate." Depp said that he once asked a bouncer to punch him while he was on quaaludes just for fun. "You either wanted to smile and just be happy with your pals, or fuck, or fight," Depp said.

Advertisement

Michael Blackmon is an entertainment writer with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!