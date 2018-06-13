John Boyega Defended Kelly Marie Tran After She Was Bullied Off Instagram By Racist Trolls

Share On more Share On more

Actor John Boyega came to the defense of his Star Wars costar Kelly Marie Tran on Tuesday, issuing a series of tweets about a toxic subsection of the popular fandom.

Tran deleted her Instagram following months of racist backlash about the inclusion of her character, Rose Tico, who made her debut in Star Wars: The Last Jedi in December 2017.

In screenshots from her now-deleted posts, people were commenting that Tran was a bad actor, while some trolled decisions her character made, like kissing Finn (Boyega) at the end of the film.

Tran has issued no statement on the matter. BuzzFeed News has reached out to her representatives for comment.