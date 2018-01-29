Janelle Monáe Gave A Powerful Speech About Sexual Harassment At The Grammys

Share On more Share On more

Actor-singer-songwriter Janelle Monáe gave a powerful speech at Sunday's Grammys, standing in solidarity with women affected by harassment within the music industry and elsewhere.

Monáe's speech was set up as an introduction before Kesha took the stage to perform "Praying," the lead single from her album Rainbow.

For quite some time now, Kesha has been embroiled in legal drama with music producer Dr. Luke, whom she accused of emotional and sexual abuse.