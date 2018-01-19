People Are Like 👀 After Ja Rule Began Dragging 50 Cent Again

Ja Rule reignited his longstanding beef with fellow rapper 50 Cent on Friday morning, after sending a deluge of tweets disparaging his former rival.

The drama between the rappers began in the early '00s, though it's been contested by both parties as to what the root of the problem was.

Ja Rule contends that the drama started between the two men during a video shoot in their hometown of Jamaica, Queens. 50 allegedly felt disrespected by the way Ja Rule greeted him on the shoot, which led to the former releasing several diss records aimed at Ja Rule.

According to Rolling Stone , 50 Cent, whose given name is Curtis Jackson, says that Ja Rule, aka Jeffrey Atkins, incorrectly accused him of stealing his jewelry and brought it to the attention of Irv Gotti, the founder of Murder Inc Records.

Despite the lingering drama, it was still somewhat unexpected when Ja Rule on Friday tweeted, "Fun hip-hop fact: 50 Cent is pussy..."

As Ja Rule continued tweeting, a Twitter user asked, "You sure you want to do this? You remember what happened last time?" To that, Ja Rule replied, "Yeah, I do, 50 Cent got beat up, stabbed and shot. What do you remember?"

Here, Ja Rule is presumably addressing the scuffle that broke out in an Atlanta hotel in 2000 between the rappers.

In his book Unruly: The Highs and Lows of Becoming a Man, Ja Rule recalls an incident involving himself and members of his team.

"[50] pulls up. We get to talking, and the talk got heated because I got mad, and I start screaming at him and telling him that he was a bitch and this that and the third," Ja Rule said in an interview with Hot 97 in 2014. "And so he swings at me. He caught me a little bit, but I dipped it. And then hit him with the bat."

Ja Rule said this resulted in 50 taking out a restraining order on him.