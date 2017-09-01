 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
TVAndMovies

Here's What Hollywood Is Doing To Help People Affected By Hurricane Harvey

"Stay strong, Houston, and hold on to faith." —Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, just one of several people in Hollywood stepping up in the wake of Hurricane Harvey

Posted on
Michael Blackmon
Michael Blackmon
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last week, Hurricane Harvey, which was later reduced to a tropical storm, made landfall in Rockport, Texas, causing damage that will have a lasting affect on the city and surrounding communities for years to come.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Many people have been affected by the storm, with some being displaced and others trapped in their homes while city, state, and federal officials aim to find a solution.

Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

Many celebrities have also been vocal about the storm. Here's a list of people in Hollywood who have pledged to help those affected:

1. Oprah Winfrey — actor, producer, and TV personality

Winfrey tweeted that she was "praying for Harvey to recede" and donated funds — which she disclosed in the same tweet — to the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army. BuzzFeed News has reached out to Winfrey's publicist for comment.
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Winfrey tweeted that she was "praying for Harvey to recede" and donated funds — which she disclosed in the same tweet — to the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army. BuzzFeed News has reached out to Winfrey's publicist for comment.

2. J.J. Watt — athlete

The defensive end for the Houston Texans started a crowdfunding campaign for people affected by Harvey last weekend when the storm initially made landfall, raising more than $500,000 in 24 hours (the original goal was $200,000), according to NFL.com. Watt has now raised more than $10 million and is steadily gaining more support. Earlier in the week, before the team's buses left for Dallas, Watt spoke to reporters, saying, "It's an unbelievable thing to witness what happens in a time of crisis. The most difficult times bring out the best in humanity. I think that's what we're seeing right now — humans helping humans. It doesn't matter rich, poor, black, white — it doesn't matter. Everyone is helping everyone. I think that's what is most important in times like this. It's incredible to witness."
Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images

The defensive end for the Houston Texans started a crowdfunding campaign for people affected by Harvey last weekend when the storm initially made landfall, raising more than $500,000 in 24 hours (the original goal was $200,000), according to NFL.com. Watt has now raised more than $10 million and is steadily gaining more support. Earlier in the week, before the team's buses left for Dallas, Watt spoke to reporters, saying, "It's an unbelievable thing to witness what happens in a time of crisis. The most difficult times bring out the best in humanity. I think that's what we're seeing right now — humans helping humans. It doesn't matter rich, poor, black, white — it doesn't matter. Everyone is helping everyone. I think that's what is most important in times like this. It's incredible to witness."

3. Sandra Bullock — actor

BuzzFeed News has confirmed that Sandra Bullock donated $1 million to the Red Cross. The Red Cross showed its appreciation for all high-profile donors who have assisted with aid relief, saying, "We are so thankful for the overwhelming and generous response from those who want to help those affected by this devastating storm. Massive disasters like Hurricane Harvey create many critical and immediate needs, so we are heartened by donations like this — which allow us to provide immediate shelter, food, and comfort to thousands in need. The entertainment community has been so supportive to the Red Cross in response to this devastating disaster, and we are so grateful."
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

BuzzFeed News has confirmed that Sandra Bullock donated $1 million to the Red Cross. The Red Cross showed its appreciation for all high-profile donors who have assisted with aid relief, saying, "We are so thankful for the overwhelming and generous response from those who want to help those affected by this devastating storm. Massive disasters like Hurricane Harvey create many critical and immediate needs, so we are heartened by donations like this — which allow us to provide immediate shelter, food, and comfort to thousands in need. The entertainment community has been so supportive to the Red Cross in response to this devastating disaster, and we are so grateful."

4. Leonardo DiCaprio — actor

On Wednesday, DiCaprio donated $1 million to United Way, a nonprofit organization committed to "creating community-based and community-led solutions that strengthen the cornerstones for a good quality of life: education, financial stability and health." United Way Worldwide's president and CEO, Brian Gallagher, said in a press release, "We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Leonardo DiCaprio and his foundation." Gallagher went on to say, "Responding to Hurricane Harvey requires the best of all of us – and that’s what this gift represents. United Way’s Harvey Recovery Fund will provide much-needed help for the communities along the Gulf Coast where lives have been changed forever."
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

On Wednesday, DiCaprio donated $1 million to United Way, a nonprofit organization committed to "creating community-based and community-led solutions that strengthen the cornerstones for a good quality of life: education, financial stability and health." United Way Worldwide's president and CEO, Brian Gallagher, said in a press release, "We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Leonardo DiCaprio and his foundation." Gallagher went on to say, "Responding to Hurricane Harvey requires the best of all of us – and that’s what this gift represents. United Way’s Harvey Recovery Fund will provide much-needed help for the communities along the Gulf Coast where lives have been changed forever."

5. Drake — musician

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

"To the resilient people of Houston and the entire state of Texas, I would like to send you all of our love and all of our prayers," the rapper said in an Instagram video posted to his account on Thursday morning. Drake also commended the heroes who have helped the victims of the tragedy and has pledged to donate $200,000 to J.J. Watt's crowdfunding campaign.

6. Rihanna — musician

Feeding America, a national hunger relief fund, tweeted that Rihanna donated a "generous" undisclosed sum of money to support those affected by the storm. BuzzFeed News has reached out to Rihanna's representative for comment.
Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

Feeding America, a national hunger relief fund, tweeted that Rihanna donated a "generous" undisclosed sum of money to support those affected by the storm. BuzzFeed News has reached out to Rihanna's representative for comment.

7. Kevin Hart — actor

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Hart took to his Instagram earlier this week and challenged his peers to donate $25,000 to the Red Cross. "I think the people are in bad shape and I'm going to lead the charge," Hart said in the video. So far, many of the celebrities tagged in his original post have accepted his plea, including Nicki Minaj and DJ Khaled.

8. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter — musician

Knowles-Carter, a Houston native, gave a statement to the Houston Chronicle about how she plans to assist those affected by the storm, saying, "My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected." The singer's BeyGood organization stated on its website that it has joined with Bread of Life and the Greater Houston Community Foundation to work with those "displaced from the start of Hurricane Harvey's landfall."
Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Knowles-Carter, a Houston native, gave a statement to the Houston Chronicle about how she plans to assist those affected by the storm, saying, "My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected." The singer's BeyGood organization stated on its website that it has joined with Bread of Life and the Greater Houston Community Foundation to work with those "displaced from the start of Hurricane Harvey's landfall."

9. DJ Khaled — record producer

"Bless up, Houston, Texas. The Khaled family just donated $25,000 to Houston, Texas, sending our love and our prayers," the artist said in a video posted to his Twitter account. Khaled accepted Kevin Hart's challenge "to help all the families in need."
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"Bless up, Houston, Texas. The Khaled family just donated $25,000 to Houston, Texas, sending our love and our prayers," the artist said in a video posted to his Twitter account. Khaled accepted Kevin Hart's challenge "to help all the families in need."

10. T.I. — musician

The rapper said that he would gladly donate $25,000 toward relief for victims of the storm, though he also said in a video that he would not be giving that money to the American Red Cross, as Hart had suggested. BuzzFeed News has reached out to T.I.'s publicist for comment.
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

The rapper said that he would gladly donate $25,000 toward relief for victims of the storm, though he also said in a video that he would not be giving that money to the American Red Cross, as Hart had suggested. BuzzFeed News has reached out to T.I.'s publicist for comment.

11. Lady Antebellum — musician

"We are so sad to have had to cancel our show in Houston last night," the band said in a statement issued on their Twitter this Sunday. "Last night, we played a show up the street in Dallas and all our merch proceeds will be going towards hurricane relief funds."
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

"We are so sad to have had to cancel our show in Houston last night," the band said in a statement issued on their Twitter this Sunday. "Last night, we played a show up the street in Dallas and all our merch proceeds will be going towards hurricane relief funds."

12. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — actor

"Stay strong, Houston, and hold on to faith," Johnson said in a video on his Instagram. He later revealed that he donated $25,000 to the Red Cross and urged others to give a "buck or two" to the Red Cross as well.
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

"Stay strong, Houston, and hold on to faith," Johnson said in a video on his Instagram. He later revealed that he donated $25,000 to the Red Cross and urged others to give a "buck or two" to the Red Cross as well.

13. Chris Brown — musician

Brown said that he plans to give $100,000 toward relief, though in the caption on Twitter where he made the statement, the artist said he wouldn't be donating the proceeds to the Red Cross. BuzzFeed News has reached out to Brown's representatives for comment.
Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty Images

Brown said that he plans to give $100,000 toward relief, though in the caption on Twitter where he made the statement, the artist said he wouldn't be donating the proceeds to the Red Cross. BuzzFeed News has reached out to Brown's representatives for comment.

14. Chris Young — musician

Texas has been hit hard by Hurricane Harvey. I’m donating $100,000 to relief efforts and hope you will join me.… https://t.co/0C3Mayq92S
ChrisYoungMusic @ChrisYoungMusic

Texas has been hit hard by Hurricane Harvey. I’m donating $100,000 to relief efforts and hope you will join me.… https://t.co/0C3Mayq92S

Reply Retweet Favorite

Through Twitter, Young acknowledged the cities in Texas affected by the storm, as well as his friends, family, and neighbors who have been hit hard by the disaster. He announced that he would give $100,000 to a GoFundMe, which would then have the proceeds funneled to the Red Cross.

15. Cher — singer and actor

"Texans will get through this," Cher said on Twitter. The actor and singer also stated that she would donate money toward relief that would help rescue and shelter animals displaced by the floods until they're reunited with their loved ones. BuzzFeed News has reached out to Cher's publicist for comment.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

"Texans will get through this," Cher said on Twitter. The actor and singer also stated that she would donate money toward relief that would help rescue and shelter animals displaced by the floods until they're reunited with their loved ones. BuzzFeed News has reached out to Cher's publicist for comment.

16. Kandi Burruss — musician and TV personality

Burruss said in a caption on Instagram that she donated $10,000 toward Harvey relief after seeing Kevin Hart's video calling his celeb peers to action. "Let's not just pray for Houston but actually do something & donate. No matter how much it may be, all donations help. My heart goes out to Houston!" Burruss said.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Burruss said in a caption on Instagram that she donated $10,000 toward Harvey relief after seeing Kevin Hart's video calling his celeb peers to action. "Let's not just pray for Houston but actually do something & donate. No matter how much it may be, all donations help. My heart goes out to Houston!" Burruss said.

17. Ellen DeGeneres — comedian, TV personality

DeGeneres — who posted a video announcement on Twitter with the caption "Texas, I love you" — personally pledged to donate $25,000 to the Red Cross. Her show will donate the same amount, and an additional $25,000 to the SPCA of Texas.
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

DeGeneres — who posted a video announcement on Twitter with the caption "Texas, I love you" — personally pledged to donate $25,000 to the Red Cross. Her show will donate the same amount, and an additional $25,000 to the SPCA of Texas.

18. Miley Cyrus — actor and musician

Cyrus appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where DeGeneres announced that the singer would donate half a million dollars in aid for victims of Harvey. "I'm happy to help in any way that I can," Cyrus said, overcome with emotion. "I hope people can understand and put themselves in those people's shoes."
Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Cyrus appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where DeGeneres announced that the singer would donate half a million dollars in aid for victims of Harvey. "I'm happy to help in any way that I can," Cyrus said, overcome with emotion. "I hope people can understand and put themselves in those people's shoes."

19. Jamie Foxx — actor and singer

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @iamjamiefoxx

Foxx announced that he'd given $25,000 to Global Giving, a worldwide nonprofit organization. "From a fellow Texan my heart goes out, my prayers go out," Fox said in the video posted to his Instagram. He also said that on Sept. 12 there would be a telethon to raise more money, with additional details to come.

20. Sean "Diddy" Combs — record producer

"I just wanted to take the time to just send out all of my prayers and condolences and support to everybody that's in Houston, Texas, Louisiana, that's being hit by this storm Hurricane Harvey," the mogul said. Diddy stated that he would accept Kevin Hart's challenge and donate to the Red Cross.
Michael Buckner / Getty Images

"I just wanted to take the time to just send out all of my prayers and condolences and support to everybody that's in Houston, Texas, Louisiana, that's being hit by this storm Hurricane Harvey," the mogul said. Diddy stated that he would accept Kevin Hart's challenge and donate to the Red Cross.

21. The Kardashian family — TV personalities

Khloe Kardashian sent out a tweet saying that she, her mother Kris Jenner, and her sister Kim Kardashian plan to collectively donate half a million dollars to the Red Cross. All three family members showered the people of Houston with messages of support via social media.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian sent out a tweet saying that she, her mother Kris Jenner, and her sister Kim Kardashian plan to collectively donate half a million dollars to the Red Cross. All three family members showered the people of Houston with messages of support via social media.

22. Jennifer Lopez — actor and singer, and Alex Rodriguez — athlete

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

In a joint video message, Lopez and Rodriguez said they would give $25,000 each to the Red Cross. "We've been watching everything that's been going on down in Houston and our hearts are just breaking ... it's just devastating and we want to do our part to help," Lopez said.

23. Jack Antonoff — musician

Antonoff said on Twitter that he is committed to matching donations up to $10,000 for people who give to the LGBTQ Disaster Relief Fund to aid queer people affected by Hurricane Harvey.
Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Antonoff said on Twitter that he is committed to matching donations up to $10,000 for people who give to the LGBTQ Disaster Relief Fund to aid queer people affected by Hurricane Harvey.

24. Nicki Minaj — musician

"I'll donate 25K for Houston," Minaj said on Instagram right before giving a nod to Kevin Hart for "good work." BuzzFeed News has reached out to Minaj for comment.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

"I'll donate 25K for Houston," Minaj said on Instagram right before giving a nod to Kevin Hart for "good work." BuzzFeed News has reached out to Minaj for comment.

25. Demi Lovato — singer

Lovato gave $50,000 to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey, along with Nick Jonas, DNCE, and Philymack. The stars are helping the Houston Food Bank "to bring in 1 million pounds of food every day for people affected by the flooding," according to the description on the crowdfunding page. So far, $100,000 has been raised to help those in need.
Noam Galai

Lovato gave $50,000 to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey, along with Nick Jonas, DNCE, and Philymack. The stars are helping the Houston Food Bank "to bring in 1 million pounds of food every day for people affected by the flooding," according to the description on the crowdfunding page. So far, $100,000 has been raised to help those in need.

26. Tyler Perry — filmmaker

Perry posted a Facebook video on Thursday, where he said that he would be donating $1 million, which will be distributed in different ways. Perry said he would be giving $250,000 to Pastor Joel Osteen, who came under fire for reportedly not letting people displaced by the floods into his megachurch in Houston. Perry also noted that he would give another $250,000 to Bread of Life and that he'd be working with Rudy Rasmus, Beyoncé's pastor, to make sure the proceeds get to the people in need help. Perry has not yet disclosed which organization(s) he would donate the remaining $500,000 to.
John Sciulli / Getty Images

Perry posted a Facebook video on Thursday, where he said that he would be donating $1 million, which will be distributed in different ways. Perry said he would be giving $250,000 to Pastor Joel Osteen, who came under fire for reportedly not letting people displaced by the floods into his megachurch in Houston. Perry also noted that he would give another $250,000 to Bread of Life and that he'd be working with Rudy Rasmus, Beyoncé's pastor, to make sure the proceeds get to the people in need help. Perry has not yet disclosed which organization(s) he would donate the remaining $500,000 to.

This list will continue to be updated.

27. If you've been impacted by the storm in Texas or have a tip about rescue, relief, government, or aid efforts, call the BuzzFeed News tipline at (646) 589-8598. Find us on Signal, email, SecureDrop, and more here.

Michael Blackmon is an entertainment writer with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies