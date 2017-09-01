Here's What Hollywood Is Doing To Help People Affected By Hurricane Harvey

Last week, Hurricane Harvey, which was later reduced to a tropical storm, made landfall in Rockport, Texas, causing damage that will have a lasting affect on the city and surrounding communities for years to come.
Many people have been affected by the storm, with some being displaced and others trapped in their homes while city, state, and federal officials aim to find a solution.
Many celebrities have also been vocal about the storm. Here's a list of people in Hollywood who have pledged to help those affected:
1. Oprah Winfrey — actor, producer, and TV personality
2. J.J. Watt — athlete
3. Sandra Bullock — actor
4. Leonardo DiCaprio — actor
5. Drake — musician
6. Rihanna — musician
7. Kevin Hart — actor
8. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter — musician
9. DJ Khaled — record producer
10. T.I. — musician
11. Lady Antebellum — musician
12. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — actor
13. Chris Brown — musician
14. Chris Young — musician
15. Cher — singer and actor
16. Kandi Burruss — musician and TV personality
17. Ellen DeGeneres — comedian, TV personality
18. Miley Cyrus — actor and musician
19. Jamie Foxx — actor and singer
20. Sean "Diddy" Combs — record producer
21. The Kardashian family — TV personalities
22. Jennifer Lopez — actor and singer, and Alex Rodriguez — athlete
23. Jack Antonoff — musician
24. Nicki Minaj — musician
25. Demi Lovato — singer
26. Tyler Perry — filmmaker
This list will continue to be updated.
27. If you've been impacted by the storm in Texas or have a tip about rescue, relief, government, or aid efforts, call the BuzzFeed News tipline at (646) 589-8598. Find us on Signal, email, SecureDrop, and more here.
Michael Blackmon is an entertainment writer with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.