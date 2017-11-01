 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
TVAndMovies

Everyone Else Can Go Home Because Heidi Klum Just Won Halloween Again

A thriller night indeed!

Posted on
Michael Blackmon
Michael Blackmon
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Each year at her annual Halloween party, Heidi Klum debuts a stunning costume. She's basically the undisputed queen of the holiday. Let's look at the receipts, shall we?

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

In 2013, she put everyone else's Halloween get-ups to shame when she tapped into an, uh, er, geriatric look.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Then in 2015, she completely slayed the game when she channeled the iconic Jessica Rabbit.

Nicholas Hunt
ADVERTISEMENT

And just last year she assembled a legion of Klum look-a-likes. Needless to say, she puts in work when it comes to this holiday.

Neilson Barnard

Well, Klum's best costume idea yet may have come in Halloween 2017. She dressed as the werewolf from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video, which debuted in 1983.

If you've somehow managed to go through life without witnessing the pop music video masterpiece that is "Thriller", you should remedy that ASAP.
Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

If you've somehow managed to go through life without witnessing the pop music video masterpiece that is "Thriller", you should remedy that ASAP.

Klum struck a classic Jackson pose, clearly feeling the vibe and channeling her inner werewolf/pop star.

Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

The attention to detail was on point too, right down to the squad of ghouls.

Slaven Vlasic
ADVERTISEMENT

Iconic tbh.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

For comparison, here is Jackson's original werewolf beside Klum's take.

MJJ Productions, Craig Barritt / Getty Images

Klum detailed the makeup process on her Instagram, where she'd been teasing fans for a while until the full costume was revealed.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @heidiklum

Since Klum has always gone above and beyond when it comes to Halloween, it's become a bit of a tradition for people to agonize over how the supermodel will top herself with each passing year.

Im just wait to see @heidiklum costume you can't beat the queen of Halloween period.. #HeidiHalloween no competiti… https://t.co/X1aOhOO6rA
Janelle🌙⛈🦄 @JanelleKendraa

Im just wait to see @heidiklum costume you can't beat the queen of Halloween period.. #HeidiHalloween no competiti… https://t.co/X1aOhOO6rA

Reply Retweet Favorite

"She wins every year regardless," one user tweeted, days before Klum showcased her costume.

I’m just waiting to see Heidi Klum’s costume. She wins every year regardless
Gabriel @go0ley

I’m just waiting to see Heidi Klum’s costume. She wins every year regardless

Reply Retweet Favorite

As you can see, the passion is real.

I JUST WANT TO KNOW WHAT HEIDI KLUM IS GOING TO BE FOR HALLOWEEN THIS YEAR.
josh klepp @JoshKleppinger

I JUST WANT TO KNOW WHAT HEIDI KLUM IS GOING TO BE FOR HALLOWEEN THIS YEAR.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Another year, another win for Heidi. 🎃

Craig Barritt / Getty Images

Michael Blackmon is an entertainment writer with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
ADVERTISEMENT

Connect With TVAndMovies

ADVERTISEMENT