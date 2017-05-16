Sections

TVAndMovies

Trump Copies Elle Woods' Graduation Speech From "Legally Blonde" In This Hilarious Video

Perhaps the president has taken a note from the queen of the bend and snap.

Posted on
Michael Blackmon
Michael Blackmon
BuzzFeed News Reporter

As you probably already know, this is Donald Trump. He's the 45th president of the United States.

Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images

And this is Elle Woods of Legally Blonde, arguably one of the smartest people to ever graduate from Harvard Law School.

Type A Films

On Monday night's Tonight Show, the worlds of these two collided when host Jimmy Fallon edited clips of President Trump giving a speech that seemed quite similar to that of our beloved fictional character Ms. Woods.

Tonight: Trump plagiarized his commencement speech from Elle Woods in Legally Blonde
Fallon Tonight @FallonTonight

Tonight: Trump plagiarized his commencement speech from Elle Woods in Legally Blonde

On Saturday, the president delivered a commencement speech to the graduating class at Liberty University, which is where Fallon got the footage for his video.

There were a few things Trump said in his speech that sounded just like Elle's, like this line:

NBC / Via youtube.com

Hmmm.

NBC / Via youtube.com

Even right down to the word "passion."

NBC / Via youtube.com
NBC / Via youtube.com

Perhaps the president was inspired by how eloquent Elle's words were.

NBC / Via youtube.com
NBC / Via youtube.com

After all, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

NBC / Via youtube.com

At least that's what people say.

NBC / Via youtube.com

Online reaction to the footage was rife with plenty of expressive GIFs.

@FallonTonight #ElleWoods rules. Always.
Andy Glass @imandyglass

@FallonTonight #ElleWoods rules. Always.

"Jimmy Fallon nailed that," another user tweeted.

@FallonTonight Oh-ho. Myy. God. Haha. Jimmy Fallon nailed that.
Haley Gresham @Halestorm210

@FallonTonight Oh-ho. Myy. God. Haha. Jimmy Fallon nailed that.

"Genius," another called it.

@FallonTonight @jimmyfallon Whoever made this is a Genius!!! 😂
celia♣️ @CeliaWilB

@FallonTonight @jimmyfallon Whoever made this is a Genius!!! 😂

No one can escape becoming a meme, not even the sitting president, who experienced quite the meme-riddled weekend.

NBC / Via youtube.com
NBC / Via youtube.com

