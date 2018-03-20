Gary Barber Is Out As CEO Of MGM, Which Is Said To Own Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Trump On "The Apprentice"

The Hollywood studio MGM, which found itself under pressure during the 2016 election to release unaired footage of Donald Trump during his time on The Apprentice, announced Monday that CEO Gary Barber had been fired from the role he held for eight years.

Barber saw the once struggling studio rebound after filing for bankruptcy in 2010, thanks to a string of successes like the James Bond films Spectre and Skyfall, and more recently with television hits like The Handmaid's Tale, which won big at last year's Emmys, and FX's Fargo.

"With this transformation complete, MGM is uniquely positioned for exceptional future growth in the evolving entertainment landscape," said Chair Kevin Ulrich in a statement. "Now is the right time to enable the next generation of leadership who can help drive the creativity, collaboration and partnership needed to continue the company's positive trajectory."

Sources told Variety that Barber was blindsided by the move from the board, who reportedly told him they wanted to take MGM in a different direction.

Barber and MGM — the studio that owns a majority stake in Mark Burnett Productions, the creator of The Apprentice — came under intense public scrutiny in the final weeks of the 2016 election after footage leaked of Trump on Access Hollywood in 2005 boasting while on a hot mic about grabbing women by the genitals.

The leak prompted widespread public speculation that raw, unedited footage of Trump on The Apprentice would show the business mogul making similar or worse comments.

Bill Pruitt, a producer on the first few seasons of The Apprentice, then tweeted that there was worse footage of Trump (but he declined to elaborate further).

